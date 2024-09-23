Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Power giant NHPC pays final dividend of Rs 338.5 cr to Centre for FY24

Power giant NHPC pays final dividend of Rs 338.5 cr to Centre for FY24

In addition, an interim dividend at the rate of Rs 1.40 per equity share, or 14 per cent of face value, was paid on March 5, 2024, total dividend of Rs 1.90 per equity share, has been paid for 2023-24

NHPC, Hydro power

NHPC logo | Wikimedia commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 10:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Monday said it has paid a final dividend of Rs 338.51 crore to the Government of India for 2023-24.
In addition, an interim dividend of Rs 947.82 crore for 2023-24 was paid on March 5, 2024, aggregating a total dividend of Rs 1,286.33 crore for the entire fiscal year, the company said in a statement.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"NHPC has paid a final dividend of Rs 338.51 crore to Government of India for the FY2023-24 on September 20, 2024," a company statement said.
The dividend payout bank advice was presented to Union Minister of Power and Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar by NHPC CMD R K Chaudhary on Monday, it said.
 
The company's board of directors in its meeting on May 17, 2024 recommended a final dividend at the rate of Rs 0.50 per equity share i.e. 5 per cent of the face value for 2023-24 that was approved in the annual general meeting on August 28, 2024.
In addition, an interim dividend at the rate of Rs 1.40 per equity share, or 14 per cent of the face value, was paid on March 5, 2024.

More From This Section

Chip, Semiconductor

GlobalFoundries' Kolkata Power Center key for emerging tech like GaN

Religare

InGovern raises concern over AGM delay; Religare calls report manipulative

Samsung India

Samsung lines up 'no work, no pay' policy to bring back striking workers

PNB, Punjab National Bank

PNB fixes floor price of Rs 109.16 per share for its share sale via QIP

Samvardhana Motherson

Auto component maker Samvardhana Motherson raises Rs 6,438 crore via QIP

Thus, total dividend of Rs 1.90 per equity share, or 19 per cent of the face value, has been paid for 2023-24, the company said.
NHPC has more than 38 lakh shareholders and the total dividend payout for 2023-24, including interim dividend, worked out to Rs 1,908.56 crore as against Rs 1,858.33 crore for 2022-23.
In terms of the Department of Investment & Public Asset Management (DIPAM) guidelines dated May 27, 2016 on capital restructuring of CPSEs, each CPSU is required to pay a minimum annual dividend at 30 per cent of the net profit, or 5 per cent of the net worth, whichever is higher.
NHPC earned a net profit of Rs 3,743.94 crore for 2023-24 as against the previous period corresponding figure of Rs 3,833.79 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

RailTel

How to trade newly crowned Navratnas: RailTel, SJVN, NHPC

valuation stock market

SJVN, RailTel, NHPC get 'Navratna' status; stocks rise up to 5.2%

nhpc

NHPC secures shareholders nod to hike borrowing limit to Rs 50,000 cr

nhpc

NHPC Q1FY25 results: Net profit rises marginally by 1% to Rs 1,108 cr

NHPC Solar

Jakson Green inks pact with NHPC for supply of 400 MW solar power

Topics : NHPC NHPC solar project hydro power Power Sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 10:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon