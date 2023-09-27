Power Grid Corporation inks MoU with Aiims to provide medical equipment

Power Grid Corporation of India on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur for providing medical equipment and an ambulance worth Rs 15.50 crore to the institute.

PGCIL will provide Rs 15.50 crore for procuring one CT Scan Machine and ambulance, recovery cum patient shifting trolleys, foldable wheelchairs and e-rickshaws through its CSR funds, AIIMS Raipur Public Relations Officer S S Sharma said.

PGCIL hopes that it will give immense relief to patients in terms of the waiting period for a CT scan after the new machine is installed. Other equipment will also help in patient transportation and patient care, said Alok Executive Director (Western Region-1), in a statement.

Prof. Ajai Singh, Director of AIIMS Raipur said AIIMS-R has been providing state-of-the-art facilities to patients but there is a need for PSUs and other giant corporations to come forward and provide help to patients through their CSR funds, as envisioned in the MoU with PGCIL.

All equipment will be procured through government sources by March 2024, Singh added.

