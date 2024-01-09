Sensex (    %)
                        
Premier Energies and GE Power India bag order from state-owned NTPC

The order is for supply of spares and repair of high power inner casing module, GE Power India said in a BSE filing

NTPC

The order is for NTPC's Nokh solar PV project in Rajasthan, a company statement said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 11:39 PM IST

GE Power India Limited on Tuesday said it received an order worth Rs 10.3 crore from state-owned NTPC.
The order is for supply of spares and repair of high power inner casing module, GE Power India said in a BSE filing.
The order is to be completed in 10.5 months, the company said.
GE is a leading player in engineering, manufacturing, project management and supply of products and solutions for power generation and transmission infrastructure requirements.

Premier Energies on Tuesday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 1,700 crore from NTPC for supply of 608 MW bifacial solar photovoltaic modules.
The order is for NTPC's Nokh solar PV project in Rajasthan, a company statement said.
 
The supply is expected to be completed in a span of 9 months.
 
The company said it has an annual module capacity of 4GW and is dedicated to developing world-class indigenous solar cells and modules and significantly contribute towards 'Make in India' initiative.

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 11:39 PM IST

