Societe Generale sells Zee Entertainment's shares worth Rs 216 cr

Financial services company Societe Generale on Tuesday sold shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) for Rs 216 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Societe Generale offloaded 83,45,179 shares, amounting to a 0.87 per cent stake in ZEEL.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 259.10 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 216.22 crore.

Meanwhile, Societe Generale acquired 5.08 lakh shares of ZEEL at an average price of Rs 256.64 per piece, taking the transaction size to Rs 13.05 crore.

Shares of ZEEL plunged 7.98 per cent to close at Rs 255.95 apiece on the NSE.