Business Standard

Wednesday, January 08, 2025 | 04:24 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rupee falls 13 paise to settle at new record low of 85.87 against dollar

Rupee falls 13 paise to settle at new record low of 85.87 against dollar

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.35 per cent higher at 108.76

Rupee, Dollar

Rupee, Dollar

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee extended its slide for the second straight session and declined 13 paise to hit a fresh record low of 85.87 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday amid higher crude oil prices and stronger American currency.

Lacklustre sentiment in domestic equity markets and sustained outflow of foreign funds also played spoilsport even as investors stayed cautious over lower economic growth projection by the government, forex analysts said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 85.82 and touched the lowest-ever level of 85.89 against the greenback during intra-day. The unit settled at 85.87 (provisional) against the dollar, 13 paise lower than its previous close.

 

On Tuesday, the rupee settled with a loss of 6 paise at 85.74 against the dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.35 per cent higher at 108.76.

Also Read

Rupee

Rupee depreciates 9 paise to hit record low of 85.83 against US dollar

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI Guv

RBI Guv Malhotra faces calls to unshackle rupee amid surging dollar

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee settles 5 paise lower at 85.73 against dollar on higher crude price

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee depreciates 7 paise to 85.75 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee, Indian Rupee

Rupee falls to new low of 85.83 as dollar hovers near two-year high

The 10-year US bond yields also remained elevated at 4.67 per cent amid expectations of delayed interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, climbed 0.90 per cent to USD 77.74 per barrel in futures trade.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex skid 50.62 points, or 0.06 per cent, to settle at 78,148.49 points, while the Nifty fell 18.95 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 23,688.95 points.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded Rs 1,491.46 crore in the capital markets on a net basis on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

The latest government data released on Tuesday showed India's economic growth rate is estimated to slip to a four-year low of 6.4 per cent in 2024-25 due to poor show by the manufacturing and services sectors.

The gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 6.4 per cent will be the lowest since the Covid year (2020-21) when the country witnessed a negative growth of 5.8 per cent. It was 8.2 per cent in the last fiscal year ended March 2024.

The first advance estimates of the national income for 2024-25 released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) is lower than the 6.6 per cent projected by the Reserve Bank in December 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Stock market

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex recoups 650 pts from low, ends flat; RIL, ITC, TCS rally 2%

Pizza Hut

Why Pizza Hut, KFC operator, Sapphire Foods, share fell 5% in trade today?

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Birlasoft shares slip 3% after Roopinder Singh quits as CEO, Americas

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Waaree Energies, Premier Energies decline up to 6%; Kotak initiates 'Sell'

Stock Market, Market

Sobha slips 6% after posting Q3 update; here's what's worrying investors?

Topics : Rupee US Dollar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEFabtech Technologies IPO AllotmentMarket Crash TodayQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV Cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon