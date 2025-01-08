Business Standard

Wednesday, January 08, 2025 | 11:43 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / India Inc may see modest revenue, earnings growth recovery in Q3FY25

India Inc may see modest revenue, earnings growth recovery in Q3FY25

According to various brokerage estimates, the combined net profit of Nifty 50 companies is expected to grow by 7.9 per cent Year-on-Year in Q3FY2

corporate earning
Premium

The 48 index companies in our sample are likely to report a combined net profit of Rs 1.97 trillion in Q3FY25 (File Image)

Krishna Kant Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 11:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian firms, including non-banking financial companies, filed for external commercial borrowing (ECB) proposals worth $2.83 billion in November, 2024 with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Out of this, the intent for fund raising through the automatic route amounted to $1.39 billion and that via the approval route stood at $1.43 billion, according to the RBI data. 
While Reliance, in November, filed an intent of $1 billion for sourcing capital goods, Indian Oil Corporation filed for $300 million with the RBI for working capital requirements. 
 
Large NBFC Bajaj Finance Ltd filed for raising $ 250 million from multilateral financial institution. 
Topics : Stock Market Brokerages corporate Nifty 50

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon