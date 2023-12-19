Sensex (    %)
                        
Proptech startup HouseEazy raises $1 million from investors as seed funding

According to Housing.com data, proptech companies have received $ 4 billion in funding since 2009, helped by the rapid growth in the use of technologies in the real estate sector

PropShare, in June last year, raised $ 47 million from investors, including WestBridge Capital.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 4:07 PM IST

HouseEazy, a vertical marketplace for resale homes, on Tuesday said it has raised $ 1 million (over Rs 8 crore) from investors as seed funding led by Antler.
Other notable investors in the round include India Accelerator, AC Ventures, Agility Ventures, Finvolve Ventures and industry veterans like Pirojsha Godrej (Executive Chairperson at Godrej Properties) and Sandeep Aggarwal (Founder at Droom), the company said in a statement.
Seeking to bring trust, transparency and convenience to secondary real estate transactions, HouseEazy is building a full-stack, data-driven technology platform to provide the best prices and instant liquidity to sellers and title-checked, refurbished, ready-to-move-in homes to buyers.
HouseEazy founders Tarun Sainani and Deepak Bhatia, who previously worked together at Godrej Properties, bring over 25 years of combined experience in the real estate industry.
According to Housing.com data, proptech companies have received $ 4 billion in funding since 2009, helped by the rapid growth in the use of technologies in the real estate sector, especially since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In November 2021, Bengaluru-based NoBroker.com raised $ 210 million from investors at $ 1 billion valuation to become the first unicorn in proptech sector.
PropShare, in June last year, raised $ 47 million from investors, including WestBridge Capital.
In June this year, HDFC Capital-backed proptech firm Reloy, which helps realtors in generating referral sales, raised nearly $ 1 million crore from investors to expand its business.
Property Pistol, which is into real estate advisory services, has raised Rs 45 crore from investors including ICICI Bank and Baring Private Equity Partners. Landeed, a search engine for property title, has raised $ 8.3 million (over Rs 67 crore) to expand its business.
Crib, which was formed in 2022 and provides tech solutions to entities running hostels and coliving centres for students and working professionals, has raised over $ 2.2 million so far from investors. Co-living operator Settl. has also raised funds from investors including ah! Ventures and We Founder Circle.

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 4:07 PM IST

