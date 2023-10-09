close
CREDAI to help over 13,000 builders in adoption of proptech solutions

Realtors' apex body CREDAI will help over 13,000 builder members in adoption of technology solutions in real estate projects, enabling them to reduce construction time and improve quality of products

rent, real estate

It aims for full adoption of AI and modern construction methodologies in the realty sector by 2033

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 8:40 PM IST
Realtors' apex body CREDAI will help over 13,000 builder members in adoption of technology solutions in real estate projects, enabling them to reduce construction time and improve quality of products.
At its 21st NATCON realty conference in Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt, CREDAI announced a slew of initiatives to expedite adoption of digitisation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) among developers, especially from tier-II and III cities.
It aims for full adoption of AI and modern construction methodologies in the realty sector by 2033.
"Indian real estate is at the cusp of a technological revolution -- and CREDAI intends on leading this charge. We want to create impact at both macro and micro levels," CREDAI President Boman Irani said.
"From integrating AI and modern technologies in construction, to financially backing and supporting start-ups... CREDAI will build a real estate industry for the future," Irani said.
CREDAI's few state chapters will hold educational workshops to impart knowledge about the latest technologies that are used globally in construction of real estate projects.

CREDAI will also rope in real estate consultants and proptech firms engaged in project management for creating awareness about the need to use the technologies in the overall construction cycle, it said.

