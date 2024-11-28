Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Proptech startup Reloy sees 40% revenue growth to Rs 25 cr on strong demand

Proptech startup Reloy sees 40% revenue growth to Rs 25 cr on strong demand

Founded in 2015, Reloy has been specialising in real estate loyalty and referrals. It is a B2B2C homeowner and broker management platform that helps builders manage their builders and brokers more

India Inc continued to grapple with muted revenue growth in the September 2024 quarter (Q2FY25) and witnessed a decline in margins and profits. The headwinds were especially severe for non-financial companies, while banking, financial services, and i

The tech solutions offered by the company streamline the post-purchase journey of homeowners. | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 10:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

HDFC Capital-backed Proptech startup Reloy, which helps builders generate referral sales, is likely to achieve nearly 40 per cent revenue growth to Rs 25 crore this fiscal on strong housing demand.

"We have now cracked the code on referral sales and are replicating this across all our clients. This is also backed by new client wins," Reloy founder and CEO Akhil Saraf told PTI.

During the last financial year, Reloy had helped builders in generating Rs 1,450 crore worth of referral sales. The number will be higher in the current 2024-25 fiscal.

Saraf noted that the company has benefited from a strong revival of housing demand post-COVID.

 

"The demand continues to be strong, especially for reputed builders who have a good track record of delivering projects on time," Saraf said.

Founded in 2015, Reloy has been specialising in real estate loyalty and referrals. It is a B2B2C homeowner and broker management platform that helps builders manage their builders and brokers more efficiently.  Reloy has so far raised Rs 13 crore from various investors, including HDFC Capital, which owns around 10 per cent stake in the startup.

More From This Section

Adani group

Outlook on Adani investments unchanged amid indictment: Abu Dhabi's IHC

Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani, Sagar not charged with violation of FCPA of US: Adani Green

Welspun One

Welspun One launches Rs 2,700 cr warehousing & industrial park at JNPA SEZ

Softbank

SoftBank plans to buy $1.5 billion worth OpenAI shares from employees

Adani

Tanzania to keep pact with Adani for container terminal, says official

The tech solutions offered by the company streamline the post-purchase journey of homeowners.

Reloy rewards homeowners with benefits across ancillary requirements of home interiors and home finance.

Its clientele include Godrej Properties, DLF, M3M, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, Kolte Patil, Embassy Residential, Mahindra Lifespaces, K Raheja Corp, Brigade, Piramal, Rohan Builders, L&T Realty, Smartworld, BPTP and Purti Realty, among others.

Reloy helps homeowners in post-purchase exercises like document management, construction tracking, and payments. It also creates a marketplace for other connected needs of home interiors and home finance.

According to CREDAI and EY recent report, the Proptech market size is estimated to jump multifold to around USD 600 billion by 2047 from the current USD 10.5 billion due to the rise in the use of technology in the real estate sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumBook

The Earnicorns highlights profitable startups in a unicorn-dominated world

fsn e-commerce nykaa

Nykaa acquires majority stake in clean beauty brand Earth Rhythm

EV scooter charging

EV leasing firm Alt Mobility raises $10 mn from Eurazeo, other investors

tech summit

Bengaluru Tech Summit: India's DPI has reached maturity level to go global

FDI dollar currency cash

Physis Capital raises Rs 150 cr for Rs 400 cr fund, to invest in startups

Topics : start- ups HDFC Capital Fintech firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon