PVR Pictures renamed as PVR INOX Pictures after merger with Inox Leisure

PVR Pictures has been renamed as PVR INOX Pictures following the merger of PVR and Inox Leisure.

The merged entity is operating 361 cinemas with 1,689 screens across 115 cities till the end of FY23 in India and Sri Lanka.

PVR Pictures was the film production and distribution arm of PVR Group.

According to a statement on Wednesday, PVR INOX Pictures intends to increase investments in content acquisition for the Indian market, and generate further opportunities for under-represented storytellers and independent creators.

"With a wider screen network, it will expand its programming and marketing capabilities and create highly innovative experiences, bringing significant value to its partners as well as to its customers," it said.

The company made a successful film production debut in 2007 with Taare Zameen Par and Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.

PVR-INOX Ltd has been created after the merger of two leading cinema brands PVR Ltd and INOX Leisure. The merger was effective from February 6, 2023.