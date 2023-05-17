close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Saint-Gobain signs PPA with Vibrant Energy for 189 GW of green power

Construction and industrial products major Saint-Gobain has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) in India with Vibrant Energy to provide wind-solar electricity to six local sites

IANS Chennai
solar projects

1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 4:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Construction and industrial products major Saint-Gobain has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) in India with Vibrant Energy to provide wind-solar electricity to six local sites.

Vibrant Energy is a portfolio company of Macquarie Asset Management's Green Investment Group (MAM-GIG).

The 20-year PPA will begin delivery in 2024 and bring the renewable electricity share in India to 65 per cent in 2025, Saint-Gobain said.Under the agreement, Vibrant Energy will provide Saint-Gobain with 189 GWh of renewable electricity (solar and wind) per year, thus reducing Saint-Gobain's CO2 emissions in India by around 120,000 tonnes per year.

"The PPA is a significant step forward to not only meet the country's 500GW renewable energy target but also increase the use of renewable energy sources in the manufacturing sector. Our commitment towards sustainability is at the core of our business strategy, and this partnership is a significant step towards achieving our goal of 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030," B. Santhanam, CEO-Asia Pacific and India Region, Chairman, Saint-Gobain India said.

--IANS

vj/ksk/

Also Read

Govt unveils plans to add 250GW renewable energy capacity in next 5 years

Energy strategies in India, China contest for hegemony on Brahmaputra: Rpt

India plans big for green energy sector in sync with G20 Presidency

Ukraine targets 50% of power from renewables to boost energy security

NTPC to start feasibility study for 130-MW floating solar plant in Tripura

Wipro is largest unsecured creditor of crisis-hit Vice Media, says report

Reliance Chemotax board to meet on May 26, decide on dividend for FY23

Out of 0.2 mn developers around 60 pay service fee above 15%: Google

Jubilant FoodWorks net profit for Q4 falls by 70% to Rs 28.54 crore

NCLT to hear Spicejet insolvency plea on May 25 as talks with lessor fail

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Saint Gobain Green energy

First Published: May 17 2023 | 4:47 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Ronnie Screwvala-led edtech unicorn upGrad records 10 mn enrolled learners

upGrad
5 min read

Wipro is largest unsecured creditor of crisis-hit Vice Media, says report

Wipro
1 min read
Premium

Can ONDC upset Swiggy/Zomato duopoly to disrupt the food delivery market?

ONDC
6 min read

Reliance Chemotax board to meet on May 26, decide on dividend for FY23

Dividend
1 min read

Out of 0.2 mn developers around 60 pay service fee above 15%: Google

Google passkeys
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23
3 min read

Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit jumps 49% to Rs 3,005 cr, revenue up 14.3%

airtel
2 min read

Reliance Retail, Adani Group no longer bidding for Future Retail: Report

Future Retail
2 min read
Premium

Lesson for Go First from Jet Airways' insolvency: Restart quickly

Go First
4 min read

Oberoi Realty Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 106% to Rs 480 cr

Project pipeline to keep revenue trajectory strong for Oberoi Realty
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon