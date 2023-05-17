Wipro is largest unsecured creditor of crisis-hit Vice Media, says report

Vice Media LLC, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday, owes Indian IT major Wipro almost $10 million, said a report by Economic Times (ET).

“Vice Media Group today announced that it has agreed to the terms of an asset purchase agreement (APA) with a consortium of its lenders (Lender Consortium), pursuant to which the Lender Consortium has agreed to purchase the Company, subject to higher and better bids from other parties and to the terms of the APA,” the company said in a statement.

Last month, the Bengaluru-based IT major won $9.9 million in arbitration against the media company. Wipro initiated arbitration proceedings against Vice Media in May 2022, in connection with the termination of an outsourcing agreement.