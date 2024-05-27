Q4 results today: LIC, NMDC, AstraZeneca among 303 firms to post earnings

Q4 results today: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Natco Pharma, NMDC, Goodyear India, IFB Industries, Kewal Kiran Clothing, Mafatlal Industries, and Sumitomo Chemical India are among 303 companies are set to release their earnings reports for the quarter ending March 31, 2024 (Q4FY24), on Monday



These reports will provide crucial insights into the companies' performance and future outlook, influencing investment decisions and market trends.

List of 303 companies to post earnings on May 27

Aayush Food and Herbs, Aban Offshore, Abans Enterprises, Abhishek Corporation, Aditya Spinners, Agarwal Industrial Corporation, Ajcon Global Services, Aksh Optifibre, Alfa Transformers, Amalgamated Electricity Co, Amrapali Fincap, Aneri Fincap, Angel Fibers, Anjani Portland Cement, Apollo Finvest (India), Arman Financial Services, Aryavan Enterprise, Asia Capital, Bartronics India, ASM Technologies, AstraZeneca Pharma India, ATN International, Automotive Axles, Avro India, Baid Finserv, Bampsl Securities, Batliboi, Beardsell, Bhageria Industries, Bilcare, Bihar Sponge Iron, Binani Industries, Bodhtree Consulting, Borosil Renewables, B-Right Realestate, Blueblood Ventures, Caprolactam Chemicals, Career Point, Catvision Limited, Ceejay Finance, Ceinsys Tech, Chemo Pharma Laboratories, Cian Agro Industries & Infrastructure, Clio Infotech, Coastal Corporation, Colab Cloud Platforms, Coral Newsprints, Cressanda Solutions, Cupid Trades & Finance, Cura Technologies, Dai-Ichi Karkaria, Dynamic Archistructures, DAPS Advertising, Datasoft Application Software (India), Devoted Construction, DCM, DCM Shriram Industries, Dhenu Buildcon Infra, Dhoot Industrial Finance, DHP India, Dhruv Consultancy Services, Diamond Power Infrastructure, Diana Tea Co, Digjam, Diksat Transworld, Diligent Industries, Dish TV India, Diggi Multitrade, Dhunseri Tea & Industries, Dugar Housing Developments, Dynamic Microsteppers, Edynamics Solutions, Eco Friendly Food Processing Park, Elango Industries, Elgi Equipments, Electronics Mart India, Enbee Trade & Finance, Envair Electrodyne, Esaar (India), Esha Media Research, Everest Organics, Evoq Remedies, Fermenta Biotech, Filtra Consultants and Engineers, Flair Writing Industries, Flex Foods, Frontier Springs, Garware Technical Fibres, GCM Capital Advisors, Gautam Exim, Genus Prime Infra, G K P Printing & Packaging, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Goodyear India, Gopal Iron & Steels Co (Gujarat), Gowra Leasing & Finance, Gujarat Craft Industries, Gujarat Intrux, Gujarat Investa, Gyan Developers & Builders, Hawa Engineers, HBL Power Systems, Healthy Life Agritec, Hemadri Cements, Heranba Industries, Hercules Hoists, HLE Glascoat, Howard Hotels, ICDS, Indo Count Industries, International Data Management, IFB Industries, IFL Enterprises, IITL Projects, Incredible Industries, Indowind Energy, Indus Finance, Innovators Facade Systems, Innovatus Entertainment Networks, Integrated Hitech, IP Rings, Ironwood Education, Iykot Hitech Toolroom, Jai Corp, Jamshri Realty, Jindal Worldwide, JMD Ventures, Jubilant Industries, Juniper Hotels, Kabsons Industries, Kalyani Cast-Tech, Kandagiri Spinning Mills, Kanel Industries, Kaya, Kotia Enterprises, Kesar Petroproducts, Key Corp, Kilitch Drugs (India), Kinetic Trust, Kirloskar Industries, Kewal Kiran Clothing, K K Fincorp, Kkalpana Plastick, Kilburn Engineering, Konndor Industries, Kothari Industrial Corporation, Krystal Integrated Services, Labelkraft Technologies, Lakhotia Polyesters (India), Lakshmi Machine Works, Lesha Industries, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Likhitha Infrastructure, Lumax Auto Technologies, Machhar Industries, Madhusudan Securities, Mafatlal Industries, Magnum Ventures, Mahamaya Steel Industries, Mahip Industries, Manraj Housing Finance, Mega Corporation, Mega Fin (India), MFS Intercorp, Mahasagar Travels, Modis Navnirman, Motisons Jewellers, MSTC, Muller & Phipps (India), Natco Pharma, National Fittings, National Aluminium Co, Natraj Proteins, Natural Biocon (India), NCL Research & Financial Services, Nandan Denim, Nibe, Nirbhay Colours India, NMDC, Northlink Fiscal and Capital Services, Nova Agritech, N R Agarwal Industries, NRB Bearings, NMDC Steel, Neueon Towers, Oriental Aromatics, Organic Recycling Systems, Palred Technologies, Panama Petrochem, Panjon, Pankaj Polymers, Parle Industries, Pudumjee Paper Products, Pearl Polymers, Peninsula Land, Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts, Pacheli Industrial Finance, Pioneer Embroideries, PMC Fincorp, Polymechplast Machines, Polyspin Exports, Praveg, Prima Plastics, Pro Clb Global, PS IT Infrastructure & Services, Purity Flex Pack, Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills, RACL Geartech, Raghuvansh Agrofarms, RDB Realty & Infrastructure, Real Eco-Energy, Remi Edelstahl Tubulars, Remedium Lifecare, Rita Finance and Leasing, RGF Capital Markets, Retro Green Revolution, Risa International, Rishi Laser, RKD Agri & Retail, Rodium Realty, Raj Oil Mills, Rose Merc, RSD Finance, Ruchira Papers, Saboo Sodium Chloro, Sadhna Broadcast, Saksoft, Salora International, Samor Reality, Sarthak Global, Satiate Agri, Satia Industries, SBEC Sugar, Sanghvi Brands, Sunshine Capital, Sera Investments & Finance India, Shashwat Furnishing Solutions, Shahlon Silk Industries, Shalimar Wires Industries, Shamrock Industrial Co, Sharika Enterprises, Sharp Investments, Shree Hari Chemicals Export, Shivam Autotech, Shivkamal Impex, Shreyas Intermediates, Sigachi Industries, Sigma Solve, Sabrimala Industries India, SIP Industries, Shelter Infra Projects, Sizemasters Technology, Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni), SMIFS Capital Markets, SMS Lifesciences India, Sobhagya Merchantile, Softrak Venture Investment, Soma Papers & Industries, Space Incubatrics Technologies, Spectrum Foods, SPL Industries, Saptarishi Agro Industries, Sri Chakra Cement, Star Delta Transformers, Starteck Finance, Stylam Industries, Sudarshan Pharma Industries, Sumitomo Chemical India, Sunil Industries, Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India), SVC Industries, SW Investments, Tarc, Tashi India, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, TCM, Tera Software, Thomas Scott (India), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure, T Spiritual World, Tirupati Tyres, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Usha Martin Education & Solutions, Universal Autofoundry, Vadilal Dairy International, Valley Magnesite Company, Vardhman Polytex, VAS Infrastructure, Vintage Securities, Vinyoflex, Vision Corporation, Visagar Polytex, Voltaire Leasing & Finance, Vishnu Prakash R Punglia, Vuenow Infratech, Williamson Magor & Company, Williamson Financial Services, White Organic Retail, West Coast Paper Mills, Yash Innoventures, Yash Management & Satellite, Khandelwal Extraction and Saraswati Commercial (India).

Weekend Q4 earnings highlights

On Saturday, Aurobindo Pharma reported a remarkable 79.5 per cent year-on-year increase in profit after tax (PAT) for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2023-24 (Q4FY24), reaching Rs 908.7 crore. The company's consolidated revenue from operations increased by 14.86 per cent to Rs 7,491.9 crore. The substantial rise in PAT was attributed to expansion into new markets, product launches, and stable pricing.

Meanwhile, Reliance Power Ltd reported a consolidated loss of Rs 397.66 crore for the March quarter, primarily due to increased fuel costs. This is a significant decline from the Rs 321.79 crore profit posted in the same period last year, as disclosed in an exchange filing.

Market opening on May 27

The stock market opened positively on Monday, May 27, 2024, with benchmark indices showing gains. The S&P BSE Sensex rose by 0.35 per cent to 75,671.07 points, while the Nifty50 increased by 0.31 per cent to 23,027.40 points.

On the BSE, Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel emerged as the top gainers. Wipro and Maruti were among the top losers. On the NSE, Divi's Labs led the gainers, while Adani Enterprises was the major laggard.

The Healthcare and Financials sectors showed positive momentum.