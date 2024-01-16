QSR chain Wow! Momo Foods aims to double revenues in the next 30 months

Sensex (    %)
                        
The round will provide partial exits to initial investors Indian Angel Network and Lighthouse Funds. Daryani also mentioned that about Rs 180-190 crore was for the primary funding of the business

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Wow! Momo Foods, which operates quick service restaurant (QSR) brands Wow! Momo, Wow! China, and Wow! Chicken, is aiming to double revenues in the next 30 months.

Launched in August 2008, the QSR chain currently boasts more than 630 outlets in over 35 cities. Sagar Daryani, chief executive officer and co-founder of Wow! Momo Foods, said, “We want to reach 1,000 stores and a 10 per cent Ebitda margin at a corporate level in the next 30 months. That’s the goal.” The company is hoping to close the financial year 2024 with revenues of Rs 500 crore.
Wow! Momo Foods has raised Rs 410 crore – Rs 350 crore from Khazanah Nasional Berhad (Khazanah), the sovereign wealth fund of Malaysia, and Rs 60 crore from existing investor OAKS Asset Management – valuing the business at around Rs 2,460 crore. This is the largest fund-raise by the company.

The round will provide partial exits to initial investors Indian Angel Network and Lighthouse Funds. Daryani also mentioned that about Rs 180-190 crore was for the primary funding of the business.

A major focus for the next phase of growth for Wow! Momo Foods will be tier-II and tier-III cities. “We are already present in tier-II and tier-III cities, but a lot of action will be coming. For us, it was about covering the metro cities first,” Daryani explained. In the next three years, the company aims to have a presence in 100 cities.

The company is also set to enter Darjeeling, where momo is a favourite snack. Regarding the offering in Darjeeling, Daryani said, “We’ve cracked what India wants. We have 11 different flavours available in steamed, fried, pan-fried formats.” This includes chocolate momo and momo burger.

While small box format stores will continue to be a growth area, the company has also ventured into large format stores, Wow! Eats, which houses all its brands, and is looking to add more.

The company has forayed into desserts with Wow! Kulfi and will be expanding its reach. The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business, which sells packaged momos, is eyeing significant growth too.

“Within 15 months of launch, we have almost 40 per cent of the market share of frozen momos. In another year, we aim to be the market leader in that category as well,” Daryani said.

“In QSR, we are a category creator with momos. And we are very clear in our minds that we want to be the kings of momo in the country,” he added.

Daryani believes that in 30 months, when the top line is at Rs 1,000 crore, the FMCG business will be about Rs 100 crore. The upcoming launches from the stable are likely cuppa thukpa, cuppa khao suey, cuppa Chinese bhel. In the long run, the company may also enter the sauces category.
First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

