QwikSkills plans to hire 300 trained professionals by end of 2023

"Our goal is clear - to empower individuals with the most relevant skills, equipping them to thrive in an ever-evolving world," QwikSkills CEO

Hiring

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 9:15 PM IST
Skill development player QwikSkills on Wednesday said it is planning to hire 300 skilled professionals by the end of 2023.
"By adding 300 proficient professionals to our ranks, we are augmenting our operational capabilities and reinforcing our commitment to delivering world-class skill training. Our goal is clear - to empower individuals with the most relevant skills, equipping them to thrive in an ever-evolving world," QwikSkills CEO Varun Mahajan said in a statement.
At present, the company has 110 employees.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 9:15 PM IST

