Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Rajib Kumar Mishra ceases to be chairman of PFS after Sebi's order

PFS, promoted by PTC India Ltd, is a non-deposit taking NBFC classified as an infrastructure finance company

Rajib Kumar Mishra

Rajib Kumar Mishra (Image taken from PTC India website)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

PTC India Financial Services Ltd (PFS) on Thursday said that Rajib Kumar Mishra ceased to be the company's chairman following the order passed by markets regulator Sebi that restrained him from holding the director's post for six months.
Mishra held office in PFS in the capacity of chairman, non-executive director.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Pursuant to ...regulatory order issued by Sebi, Rajib Kumar Mishra, ceases to be the chairman, non-executive director of the company with effect from the date of issue of the said order i.e. June 12, 2024," PFS said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.
PFS, promoted by PTC India Ltd, is a non-deposit taking NBFC classified as an infrastructure finance company.
On Wednesday, the regulator has prohibited Mishra from "holding any position of director or key managerial personnel in any listed company or any intermediary registered with Sebi or associating himself with any listed public company or a public company which intends to raise money from the public or any intermediary registered with Sebi, in any capacity, for a period of six months" for corporate governance lapses at PFS.
 
Also, Sebi slapped a fine of Rs 10 lakh on him.
Apart from Mishra, the regulator has prohibited the company's former MD and CEO Pawan Singh from holding the post of director in any listed company for two years and also imposed a penalty of Rs 25 lakh on him.
In its order, Sebi noted that Pawan Singh had "grossly misused" his position as the MD and CEO of PFS to prevent Ratnesh from joining as Whole Time Director (Finance) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), which was approved by the company's board. Further, Mishra was acting as a willing accomplice of Singh.
"The role of Noticee 2 (Mishra) in flouting the norms of corporate governance in this matter is well established," Sebi stated in its order.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI NBFC sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireWeather TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon