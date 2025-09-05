Friday, September 05, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rakesh Ranjan, former CEO of Zomato's food delivery business, exits company

Rakesh Ranjan, former CEO of Zomato's food delivery business, exits company

Rakesh Ranjan exits Zomato's food delivery business following a restructuring; Aditya Mangla appointed as new CEO, with the next career move of Ranjan yet to be known

Ranjan's exit comes at a time when the food delivery business is witnessing sluggish growth.

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

Rakesh Ranjan, who served as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Zomato’s food delivery business until a recent restructuring, has exited the company, sources aware of the matter told Business Standard. In his place, Aditya Mangla was appointed as the CEO of the food delivery vertical in July this year. Ranjan's next career move is not yet known.
 
Ranjan's exit comes at a time when the food delivery business is witnessing sluggish growth. During the first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1FY26), for the first time, the net order value (NOV) of the company's quick commerce arm, Blinkit, surpassed that of Zomato. While Zomato's NOV stood at ₹8,967 crore in Q1FY26, Blinkit's NOV was significantly higher at ₹9,203 crore. Additionally, the gross order value (GOV) of Eternal's food delivery business decreased by 1.3 per cent to ₹9,778 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, down from ₹9,913 crore in the previous quarter.
 
 
The food delivery space is also seeing fresh competition from new entrants such as Rapido.
 
However, in April this year, when reports of Ranjan’s resignation surfaced, the company had clarified in a stock exchange filing that he remained part of the leadership team, adding that such reshuffles are routine. "At Eternal Group, internal reshuffling of the leadership team is considered a standard practice as part of the company's ongoing efforts to optimise organisational effectiveness," the filing read.
 
As for Mangla, before taking on the position of CEO, he was the head of product for food ordering and delivery at the company. Since joining Zomato in March 2021, he has held a series of key leadership roles within the food delivery vertical. For instance, he served as Head of Customer Experience and later as Head of Supply. He was responsible for strengthening the restaurant partner ecosystem, streamlining delivery operations, and driving initiatives to improve customer engagement.

Topics : Zomato Food delivery Blinkit

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

