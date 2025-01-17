Business Standard

Axis Bank's shares tumble nearly 5% following weak earnings in Q3FY25

Axis Bank's shares tumble nearly 5% following weak earnings in Q3FY25

The bank reported fresh slippages of Rs 5,432 crore, up 46 per cent YoY and 22.25 per cent sequentially

Axis Bank

Axis Bank | Image: Bloomberg

Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Axis Bank's shares fell nearly 5 per cent on Friday, closing at Rs 991.25, after the private sector lender reported weak financial results for the quarter ending December 2024 (Q3FY25). The results highlighted the bank's slippages and credit costs reaching multi-quarter highs, while its growth and margins were at multi-quarter lows.
 
The bank's loan and deposit growth hit a 15-quarter low, while its net interest margin—a key measure of profitability—reached a 10-quarter low. Additionally, credit costs soared to a 13-quarter high, leading to a sequential decline in net profit and only 4 per cent growth on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.
 
 
The bank reported fresh slippages of Rs 5,432 crore, up 46 per cent YoY and 22.25 per cent sequentially. Of this, Rs 4,923 crore slipped from the retail portfolio, Rs 215 crore from the small and medium enterprise (SME) business, and Rs 294 crore from the wholesale book.
 
Loan loss provisions for the lender rose to Rs 2,185 crore in Q3, compared to Rs 1,441 crore in Q2 and Rs 691 crore in Q3FY24.
 
“We attribute the sequential increase in slippages to higher agri (seasonal) and microfinance (MFI) slippages. Further, management reported that issues with respect to stress in the unsecured portfolio remain,” said Macquarie Research in a report. “We expect deposit growth to drive loan growth in the near term, and given the competitive intensity, trends here remain a key monitorable,” the report added.

Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal in its report stated that while near-term growth and asset quality performance will likely remain suppressed, reflecting the stress in the macro environment, they see limited downside risk from the current levels for the bank.
 
According to Kotak Institutional Equities, the bank’s Q3 performance highlighted that the worries were far more than required and the actual performance was better.
 
“Investors raised fears of slippages in unsecured loans, but the outcome on credit costs has not been as high as feared. With the material passage of time, we could be past the peak slippages in this portfolio,” the report said.
 
“Axis Bank faces a difficult balancing act in overcoming its deposit handicap, especially given the liquidity environment and continued elevated stress in unsecured retail pools. We cut our FY26/27 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 5 per cent, factoring in lower growth and elevated credit costs,” HDFC Securities stated in its report.
 

Topics : Axis Bank Axis Bank shares Market news Q3 results

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

