Business Standard

Friday, January 17, 2025 | 05:54 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Govt approves Rs 11,440 crore for debt-laden Rashtriya Ispat Nigam revival

Govt approves Rs 11,440 crore for debt-laden Rashtriya Ispat Nigam revival

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the revival plan for RINL for Rs 11,440 crore, it added

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

(Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet has approved a Rs 11,440 crore revival plan for debt-laden Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), according to a statement released on Friday.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the revival plan for RINL for Rs 11,440 crore, it added.

The infusion includes Rs 10,300 crore as equity capital into RINL and conversion of Rs 1,140 crore working capital loan as 7 per cent non-cumulative preference share capital redeemable after 10 years to keep RINL as a going concern, the official statement said.

With this revival package, many of the legacy problems that RINL used to face will be resolved, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

 

The equity infusion of Rs 10,300 crore into RINL will help it overcome the operational problems related to raising working capital and start blast furnace operations in the most productive way, the statement said.

Also Read

Steel, Steel plant

Steel ministry knocks on finance ministry's door for RINL support

Budget

Budget session's first part likely between January 31 and February 13

Gold, jewellery

Gems, jewellery exports fall 10.29% to $1.97 billion in Dec: GJEPC

IPO rush, market

AIBI predicts 1,000 IPOs in India over the next two financial years

Coal India

Coal India eyes 4-5% FY25 growth, CMD optimistic on key coalfield targets

The revival package would allow the company to gradually reach its full production capacity, which is critical and is in the national interest to have stability in the Indian steel market by augmenting steel production and also save the livelihoods of employees (regular and contractual) and those dependent on the operations of the steel plant.

The revival plan envisages that RINI will start full production with two blast furnaces in January 2025 and with three blast furnaces by August 2025.

Under the Ministry of Steel, RINL operates the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), the only offshore steel plant in Andhra Pradesh.

It has an installed capacity of 7.3 Mtpa of liquid steel.

As per the statement, the financial condition of RINL is critical.

RINL has exhausted the sanctioned borrowing limits from banks for working capital and was not in a position to get further loans from banks.

RINL also defaulted on the capex loan repayments and interest payments in June 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra Q3FY25: Net profit jumps 93% to Rs 983 cr, revenue up 1.4%

Hyundai Creta Electric

Hyundai Motor drives in with Creta Electric, bets big on EV ecosystem

Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, MSIL

Maruti to become largest electric car producer in India in one year: MD

Koichiro Hirao, Suzuki Motorcycle

Suzuki Motorcycle India launches electric scooter e-Access, 2 other models

Coal India

Coal India targets 4-5% production growth in FY25 despite challenges

Topics : Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd India Prime Minister CCEA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVEBudget 2025 LIVERPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon