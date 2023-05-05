Rana Group to invest Rs 1,900 cr in electric vehicle business in phases

Also Read Nitish Rana to captain KKR as Shreyas Iyer recovers from back injury India's electric vehicle dawn fans expectations fuel demand may peak early SMEV seeks extension of subsidies for EVs under FAME-II in Budget Kerala committed to implementing e-mobility policy, says CM Vijayan Electric vehicle manufacturer EKA Mobility bags order of 310 electric buses Lupin to acquire French pharma company Medisol for around Rs 160 crore Tata Group airlines see most improvement in on-time performance in April India witnesses 18% surge in weekly cyber attacks in Jan-Mar 2023: Report Piramal Enterprises posts Q4 loss of Rs 196 cr on MTM hit of Rs 375 cr DCB Bank's net profit increases 25% to Rs 142 crore in March quarter

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rana Group, which has diversified business interests, on Friday said it will invest Rs 1,900 crore in the electric vehicle business in phases, a top company executive said.The group announced the opening of 101 showrooms pan India and started billing electric three-wheelers to end customers.