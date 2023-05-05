close

Rana Group to invest Rs 1,900 cr in electric vehicle business in phases

The group announced the opening of 101 showrooms pan India and started billing electric three-wheelers to end customers

Press Trust of India
Electric vehicles

1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 11:21 PM IST
Rana Group, which has diversified business interests, on Friday said it will invest Rs 1,900 crore in the electric vehicle business in phases, a top company executive said.
The group announced the opening of 101 showrooms pan India and started billing electric three-wheelers to end customers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Electric mobility

First Published: May 05 2023 | 11:21 PM IST

