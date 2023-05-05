close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Piramal Enterprises posts Q4 loss of Rs 196 cr on MTM hit of Rs 375 cr

Jairam Sridharan is the Managing Director, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance (PCHFL) told media that the loss on Shriram Investments has partly gone away after March 31, 2023

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
Piramal Enterprises

Photo: Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 6:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Piramal Enterprises (PEL) suffered a loss of Rs 196 crore, on consolidated basis, in the fourth quarter ended March 2023 due to mark-to-market (MTM) hit of Rs 375 crore on investment in equity of Shriram group entity.

PEL, a diversified finance company, had posted a net profit of Rs 151 crore in the fourth quarter of last financial year (Q4FY22). For FY23, its net profit posted almost five-fold growth at Rs 9,969 crore as against Rs 1,999 crore for FY22.
 
Jairam Sridharan is the Managing Director,  Piramal Capital & Housing Finance (PCHFL) told media that the loss on Shriram Investments has partly gone away after March 31, 2023. The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 31 per share, subject to shareholders’ approval. The total dividend pay-out would be Rs 740 crore, according to filing.  ABHIJIT LELE


Also Read

Shriram Financial Ventures to be holding company in Shriram Group recast

Shriram Finance turns India's largest retail NBFC after merger: Group

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Our becoming bank rests on regulatory intent for NBFCs: Piramal Finance MD

Piramal, TPG on verge exit from Shriram General Insurance Holdings

Britannia Q4 net up 47% to Rs 558 cr, revenue rises 13.3% to Rs 4,023 cr

Paytm Q4 results: Revenue rises 51%, loss narrows to Rs 168 crore

KFin Technologies' profit rises to Rs 196 crore, revenue up 13% in FY23

Equitas Small Finance Bank Q4 results: Net profit rises 58% to Rs 190 crore

Sundaram Fasteners registers Rs 5,000 crore consolidated revenue in FY23

Piramal Enterp.

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Q4 Results Piramal Enterprises Shriram Group

First Published: May 05 2023 | 10:39 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Paytm Q4 results: Revenue rises 51% to Rs 2,334 crore; GMV up 40%

Paytm
1 min read

Go First extends flight cancellations till May 12, awaits NCLT's order

Go First
1 min read

NCLT to hear two insolvency petitions filed against Go First on May 8

Go First
2 min read

India Inc prepares for a tough road to evolving standards, ESG compliance

India Inc credit quality
4 min read

Manappuram Finance faces reputational risk amid probe, says S&P

Manappuram Finance
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Bank fraud case: CBI searches at Jet office, Naresh Goyal's residence

Jet Airways
3 min read

Marico Q4 results: Net profit up 20.3% to Rs 302 cr, revenue rises 3.6%

Marico
1 min read

Britannia Industries Q4 results: Net profit rises 47% on strong demand

Britannia Industries
2 min read

Paytm Q4 results: Revenue rises 51% to Rs 2,334 crore; GMV up 40%

Paytm
1 min read

NCLT to hear insolvency proceedings plea filed against SpiceJet on May 8

The Delhi-bound SpiceJet airplane following its emergency landing after it caught fire mid-air, at Jai Prakash Narayan Airport, in Patna (Photo: PTI)
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon