Friday, July 11, 2025 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Raymond adopts AI, automation in HRMS to create future-ready workforce

Raymond adopts AI, automation in HRMS to create future-ready workforce

In a bid to create an engaged and skilled talent workforce that is 'ready-for-the-future', the 100-year old group is leveraging AI and automation in people practices

Raymond Lifestyle

Raymond is a diversified group with majority business interests in textile & apparel sectors and a presence across varying segments such as consumer care. | File Image: Raymond Lifestyle

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Raymond, which celebrated its centenary this year, has embarked on a massive exercise to redefine skills for the modern age and is using automation to improve its productivity and efficiency, a top company official said.

In a bid to create an engaged and skilled talent workforce that is 'ready-for-the-future', the 100-year old group is leveraging AI and automation in people practices.

"We are in the process of implementing a very powerful HRMS system which has the ability to deploy AI. However, we are committing to preserving the human-centric ethos of the organisation.

"Through extensive training, we will be sensitising people managers on working with empathy and emotional intelligence in the age of AI," KA Narayan, President, HR, Raymond, told PTI.

 

Raymond is a diversified group with majority business interests in textile & apparel sectors and a presence across varying segments such as consumer care, realty and engineering in national and international markets.

Also Read

markets, Sensex, nifty

Ellenbarrie, Globe Civil shine on market debut; Kalpataru, Raymond subdued

PremiumBuy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, funds, investors

Raymond Lifestyle, Voltas: How to trade 5 worst performing stock of H1 2025

Real Estate, IPO, Realty, stock market listing

Raymond Realty share price hits 5% upper circuit after listing weak on BSE

Raymond Lifestyle

Raymond, Raymond Lifestyle zoom up to 16% on heavy volume; here's why

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Raymond Realty eyes 30% rise in FY26 sales on robust housing demand

Its 100-year journey witnessed numerous headwinds and several pivotal moments that were catalysts in building its culture, including the generational transition at top management, proliferation of Indian as well as global brands that intensified competition in the apparel segment.

"Some of the key decisions we made were the sale of our FMCG business making the company net debt free, launching realty business, acquisition of Maini Precision Products Ltd (MPPL) in Engineering business and revamp of talent deck," Narayan noted.

The company boasts of a multigenerational workforce spanning from GenX till GenZs. "We are proudly a future-ready company that upholds our diverse workforce which is at the soul of our initiatives with much pride," Narayan added.

"We've implemented HR automation and are now deploying AI for rsum screening and skill matching as we are building a digital mindset among our employees. The backbone of our HR and operational analytics powered by technology enables us with real-time visibility into productivity metrics, attrition forecasting, and workforce planning through AI-powered dashboards," Narayan said.

Three key skills of growth mindset, innovation, and collaboration will be crucial going forward, Narayan said, adding, "Our focus at the time of talent acquisition is now purely based on skills, digital transformation and business performance.

"Our manufacturing processes are very well established and tested over time and we believe in various avenues for job creation for employment to support the country. We have no doubt used automation to improve our productivity and efficiency of machines.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Wockhardt

Wockhardt exits US generics business, files for liquidation of subsidiaries

Puravankara housing project

Puravankara Q1 sales bookings rise 6% to ₹1,124 crore due to higher prices

Mahindra Logistics

Mahindra Logistics to raise up to ₹750 crore through rights issue

Shiprocket launches multimodal AI model for MSMEs and D2C businesses

Shiprocket launches multimodal AI model for MSMEs and D2C businesses

Siemens

Siemens bags 2 orders worth ₹773 cr to provide tech for Nagpur Metro Rail

Topics : Artificial intelligence Raymond human resource workforce

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon