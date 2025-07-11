Friday, July 11, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Puravankara Q1 sales bookings rise 6% to ₹1,124 crore due to higher prices

Puravankara Q1 sales bookings rise 6% to ₹1,124 crore due to higher prices

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company said it achieved sales value of ₹1,124 crore for April-June quarter as against ₹1,064 crore in the year-ago period

Puravankara housing project

Puravankara has completed more than 90 projects measuring around 53 million sq ft across nine cities -- Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa. | Image: website/www.puravankara.com

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Puravankara Ltd's sales bookings rose per cent to ₹1,124 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year on higher price realisation.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company said it achieved sales value of ₹1,124 crore for April-June quarter as against ₹1,064 crore in the year-ago period.

Sales volume dipped to 1.25 million sq ft from 1.29 million sq ft.

However, the average price realisation increased to₹ 8,988 per sq ft from ₹8,246 per sq ft.

Puravankara has completed more than 90 projects measuring around 53 million sq ft across nine cities -- Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa.

 

The company has a land bank of 25 million sq ft and ongoing projects add up to 37 million sq ft.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mahindra Logistics

Mahindra Logistics to raise up to ₹750 crore through rights issue

Shiprocket launches multimodal AI model for MSMEs and D2C businesses

Shiprocket launches multimodal AI model for MSMEs and D2C businesses

Siemens

Siemens bags 2 orders worth ₹773 cr to provide tech for Nagpur Metro Rail

Tanishq

Titan announces management rejig, Ajoy Chawla to be MD from January 2026

Kia Syros

Kia India appoints Atul Sood as Senior vice president, sales and marketing

Topics : construction firms Real Estate Puravankara sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon