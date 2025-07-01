Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Raymond Realty share price hits 5% upper circuit after listing weak on BSE

Raymond Realty share price hits 5% upper circuit after listing weak on BSE

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), too, Raymond Realty shares listed weak, debuting at ₹1,000 as against its discovered price of ₹1,039.30

The demerger of Raymond Realty was completed on May 1, 2025

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Raymond Realty listing today: Raymond Realty shares rallied 5 per cent on the BSE, to hit an intraday high of ₹1,055.20 per share. The shares made a lacklustre debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, listing at ₹1,005, against its discovered price of ₹1,031.30 on the BSE.
 
Raymond Realty shares, however, bounced back 10 per cent from their intraday low of ₹956.20.
 
Meanwhile, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Raymond Realty shares listed at ₹1,000, against its discovered price of ₹1,039.30, exchange data shows. The stock, later, bounced back 7 per cent to ₹1,050 from its intraday low of ₹ 980.
 
 
At 10:20 AM, Raymond Realty shares were trading 3.5 per cent higher at ₹1,040 on the BSE, and 4 per cent higher at ₹1,040 on the NSE. Around 640,000 equity shares have, together, changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far in trade.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE 
The equity shares of Raymond Realty have been listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'T Group' of securities. The BSE said Raymond Realty scrip will be in 'trade-for-trade' segment for 10 trading days. T group is a surveillance measure that requires securities to be settled on a trade-to-trade basis.

Raymond Group demerger

 
The demerger of Raymond Realty was completed on May 1, 2025, and the record date was May 14, 2025 for the purpose of determining the eligible shareholders of Raymond to whom the equity shares of Raymond Realty were to be allotted as per the terms of the Scheme. According to the scheme of arrangements, each shareholder of Raymond was to receive one share of Raymond Realty for every share held in Raymond.  ALSO READ | Ellenbarrie Industrial shares list at 23% premium on BSE; tops GMP trend

About Raymond Realty

 
Raymond Realty has cemented its position amongst the home buyers in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) region. Raymond Realty stands as the crown jewel of Group's transformation—a net debt-free, pure-play real estate entity that has rapidly ascended to become one of the Top 5 developers in the MMR. Going forward, with a significant development pipeline, Raymond Realty is perfectly positioned to tap into India's urban renaissance, the management said.
 
During the March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25), the company's Real Estate business delivered a healthy quarterly performance with a revenue of ₹766 crore from ₹677 crore in Q4FY24, recording a growth of 13 per cent. It reported an Ebitda of ₹194 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹171 crore in Q4FY24, and an Ebitda margin of 25.3 per cent in Q4FY25.
 
The management said the company expanded its portfolio through the Joint Development Agreement (JDA) route in Q4FY25, having signed two additional JDA's, in Mahim and Wadala, aggregating to ~ ₹6,800 crore. With this, Raymond Realty had a total of six projects outside Thane Land at the end of the March quarter.  ALSO READ | Globe Civil Projects IPO listing: Stock debuts at 28% premium on BSE 
With these additions, the total potential revenue from current Real Estate business is close to ₹40,000 crore, which includes ~ ₹25,000 crore from Thane Land parcel and ~ ₹14,000 crore from JDA led model.
 
In Q4FY25, the company achieved a strong booking value of ₹636 crore, primarily driven by demand for The Address by GS 2.0, Invictus & Park Avenue – High Street Retail in Thane and in JDA 'The Address by GS' in Bandra.
 

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

