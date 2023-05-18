close

Jubilant Foodworks, Advent Int'l in race to buy Burger King franchise

Stake sale in Restaurant Brands Asia to lead to consolidation in QSR industry

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
Stake sale

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 4:55 PM IST
Private equity firm Everstone Capital is in talks to sell its 41 per cent stake in Restaurant Brands Asia (RBA), which operates Burger King's franchise in India, to Jubilant Foodworks or a consortium led by Advent International, said banking sources on Thursday.
Jubilant operates Domino's Pizza franchise in India and if it buys a stake in BSE-listed RBA it will lead to a consolidation in the Indian restaurant industry, said the sources. Advent is likely to make an offer in association with another private equity firm, General Atlantic.

According to the share price on Thursday, Everstone's stake in RBA is valued at Rs 2,453 crore. RBA shares closed 13 per cent up at Rs 121 a share on Thursday. The company was listed in December 2020. An open offer for minority shareholders will follow as per market regulator Sebi’s takeover code.
Advent declined to comment. Jubilant Foodworks and Everstone did not reply to emailed queries.

Bankers said for Jubilant acquiring RBA would make sense as it is facing pressure on the margin front. Jubilant’s gross margin was down 160 basis points on a year-on-year basis mainly due to raw material cost pressure, said analysts.
Acquiring RBA would strengthen Jubilant, which operates 1,816 Domino's stores in 393 cities. Dunkin’ Donuts, another franchise, operates 21 stores in India.

After Covid-19 restrictions were removed, the QSR (quick service restaurants) industry’s revenue is estimated to grow by 20-25 per cent in FY 2024 compared to FY2023, driven by improving average daily sales and store additions, per rating firm, ICRA.
The overall industry operating margin to remain flat in the range of 20-22 per cent in  the ongoing financial year as rising prices of ingredients impact profitability. The industry may add 2,300 news stores in the next two years with an estimated expenditure at around Rs 5,800 crore.
Topics : Jubilant FoodWorks Burger King Everstone

First Published: May 18 2023 | 4:55 PM IST

BPCL unveils Rs. 49,000 cr petrochemical project at Mumbai's Bina Refinery

bpcl
5 min read

DLF Cyber City Developers net profit climbs 43% to Rs 1,429 crore in FY23

DLF
3 min read

S&P affirms BBB- sovereign credit ratings on India, outlook stable

Ratings
2 min read

Most Indian companies believe ESG rules are important but only few prepared

companies
2 min read

