Razorpay sets up board for high standards of governance, compliance

Fintech unicorn Razorpay has set up an advisory board of industry leaders from different fields for establishing the highest standards in customer experience, corporate governance and risk and compliance in the Indian fintech industry. These leaders include N. S. Vishwanathan, former deputy governor, Reserve Bank of India (chairperson) and Arijit Basu, chairman, HDB Financial Services and former MD, State Bank of India (member). The other members of the advisory board include Aruna Sundararajan - IAS (retd.) and former secretary, Ministries of Steel, IT and Telecom, GoI (member) and K. P. Krishnan - IAS (retd.) and former secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (member).
The council will also help contribute to the development of Razorpay’s payment infrastructure and help engage with key institutions and stakeholders.
“The last 8 years at Razorpay have been exceptionally great, we’ve had the privilege of serving and solving for over 10 million businesses,” said Harshil Mathur, chief executive officer and co-founder at Razorpay. “Now in our next phase of growth as India’s leading end-to-end money movement platform for businesses, we have a strong intent to put in place further systems to uphold the highest standards of customer-experience and governance. We believe that with their strategic inputs, knowledge and guidance, Razorpay is sure to build best practices in the fintech industry that will aid us in sound decision-making,”
All the members of the Advisory Board will periodically convene to review, analyse and provide recommendations and directions on both strategic and tactical levels. The Advisory Board will assist Razorpay in developing long-term strategies, anticipating challenges and suggesting mitigation measures.
“I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Advisory Board,” said N. S. Vishwanathan, Former Deputy Governor, RBI. “And together providing to the Razorpay Leadership team the required guidance and expertise in helping the company adopt best-in-class governance and compliance practices in its business operations.”