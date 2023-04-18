Razorpay sets up board for high standards of governance, compliance



The council will also help contribute to the development of Razorpay’s payment infrastructure and help engage with key institutions and stakeholders.

Fintech unicorn Razorpay has set up an advisory board of industry leaders from different fields for establishing the highest standards in customer experience, corporate governance and risk and compliance in the Indian fintech industry. These leaders include N. S. Vishwanathan, former deputy governor, Reserve Bank of India (chairperson) and Arijit Basu, chairman, HDB Financial Services and former MD, State Bank of India (member). The other members of the advisory board include Aruna Sundararajan - IAS (retd.) and former secretary, Ministries of Steel, IT and Telecom, GoI (member) and K. P. Krishnan - IAS (retd.) and former secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (member).