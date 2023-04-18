close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Razorpay sets up board for high standards of governance, compliance

The advisory board will periodically convene to review, analyse and provide recommendations and directions on both strategic and tactical levels

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
Razorpay co-founders Harshil Mathur (left) and Shashank Kumar

Razorpay co-founders Harshil Mathur (left) and Shashank Kumar

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 12:59 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Fintech unicorn Razorpay has set up an advisory board of industry leaders from different fields for establishing the highest standards in customer experience, corporate governance and risk and compliance in the Indian fintech industry.  These leaders include N. S. Vishwanathan, former deputy governor, Reserve Bank of India (chairperson) and Arijit Basu, chairman, HDB Financial Services and former MD, State Bank of India (member). The other members of the advisory board include Aruna Sundararajan - IAS (retd.) and former secretary, Ministries of Steel, IT and Telecom, GoI (member) and K. P. Krishnan - IAS (retd.) and former secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (member).

The council will also help contribute to the development of Razorpay’s payment infrastructure and help engage with key institutions and stakeholders.

“The last 8 years at Razorpay have been exceptionally great, we’ve had the privilege of serving and solving for over 10 million businesses,” said Harshil Mathur, chief executive officer and co-founder at Razorpay. “Now in our next phase of growth as India’s leading end-to-end money movement platform for businesses, we have a strong intent to put in place further systems to uphold the highest standards of customer-experience and governance. We believe that with their strategic inputs, knowledge and guidance, Razorpay is sure to build best practices in the fintech industry that will aid us in sound decision-making,” 
All the members of the Advisory Board will periodically convene to review, analyse and provide recommendations and directions on both strategic and tactical levels. The Advisory Board will assist Razorpay in developing long-term strategies, anticipating challenges and suggesting mitigation measures.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Advisory Board,” said N. S. Vishwanathan, Former Deputy Governor, RBI.  “And together providing to the Razorpay Leadership team the required guidance and expertise in helping the company adopt best-in-class governance and compliance practices in its business operations.”

Also Read

Fintech firms Razorpay, Cashfree can't onboard new merchants for now

It's time for evangelising fintech governance

BharatPe makes 3 hires for corporate governance, compliance, data security

How IBBI's tighter compliance rules for resolution professionals will help

How two RBI circulars could impact fundraising in fintech space going ahead

NCLT approves AM Mining resolution plan for Indian Steel Corporation

Mahindra Finance to raise upto Rs 8,000 crore through debentures in FY24

Bournvita rejects social media influencer's claims of high sugar content

Former Jio-bp executive Kedar Apte to head M&M's global farm business

72% of workers in Apple's India factories are women; Foxconn best performer

Topics : Razorpay | Fintech

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 7:15 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Amazon.com Inc joins generative AI race, targets cloud customers

Amazon
3 min read

Coffee Day Global, MACEL audit lapses: NFRA slaps Rs 1.25 cr fine

Coffee Day Enterprises, CCD
3 min read
Premium

Govt likely to ask Apple CEO Tim Cook to make more iPhones in India

Tim Cook
3 min read

Number of startups rose to 90,000 in nine years, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw
1 min read

DMRC is lowest bidder for operation, maintenance of Mumbai Metro Line-3

Mumbai metro
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Q4 results: Infosys slashes FY24 revenue growth guidance to 4-7%

Infosys
4 min read

Infosys Q4 results: Net profit rises 7.8% to Rs 6,128 cr; revenue up 16%

Infosys Limited Corporate Head Office
2 min read
Premium

Govt likely to ask Apple CEO Tim Cook to make more iPhones in India

Tim Cook
3 min read

Apple triples India iPhone output to $7 bn in FY23 in China shift

Wistron plant in Karnataka
4 min read

What led to mass layoffs in tech sector globally and who was affected?

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadAndroid
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon