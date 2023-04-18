Mahindra Finance to raise upto Rs 8,000 crore through debentures in FY24



Mahindra Finance had stable and diversified resource profile, and substantial unutilised bank limits provide significant financial flexibility to raise resources at competitive costs to meet increasing funding requirement, according to Rating agency CRISIL. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance) plans to raise up to Rs 8,000 crore through debentures in FY24 to support business growth. This is in addition to credit lines it holds for bank funding.



The company continued to maintain a comfortable liquidity chest of about three months’ requirement, according to the NBFC’s filing with BSE. Its fairly diverse borrowing mix consisted of sources like 26.2 per cent of debentures NCDs, 11.4 per cent of securitisation, 8.4 per cent of fixed deposits, and 38.5 per cent of bank borrowing at the end of December 2022.



Reflecting strong credit offtake in the system, Mahindra Finance’s business assets rose 27 per cent year on year to Rs 82,300 crore at the end of March 2023 (FY23). On January 6, CRISIL upgraded Mahindra Finance’s rating for bank loans and debt from AA+ to AAA, driven by the stronger support stance of the parent Mahindra and Mahindra and improvement in the business performance.

Also Read Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra? 'Not possible to do away with repossession agents': Mahindra Finance MD Shriram Finance turns India's largest retail NBFC after merger: Group OEMs to drive 16-18% rise in auto-parts MSME revenues: CRISIL SME Tracker Mahindra Lifespaces Developers logs net loss of Rs 8 crore in Q2 Godrej Capital aims to double its loan book to Rs 12,000 cr in FY24 Will dollar continue to dominate world trade or will other currencies gain? UPI continues to dominate digital payments thanks to wide use of QR codes SME loan defaults to rise for NBFCs in the coming quarters: Moody's Global public goods should be financed from add'l resource allocation: FM