Real estate firm Trinity to invest Rs 1,200 cr in Gurugram housing project

Real estate firm Trinity to invest Rs 1,200 cr in Gurugram housing project

In a statement on Wednesday, the company said it is developing an 11-acre luxury residential project 'Sky Palazzo Residences' on Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram

Gurugram Developers

Realty firm Trinity will invest Rs 1,200 crore to develop a housing project in Gurugram.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company said it is developing an 11-acre luxury residential project 'Sky Palazzo Residences' on Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram. The project will be completed by 2029.

The company will develop this project "with an investment of Rs 1,200 crore".

In the first phase, it will develop 345 apartments.

Avinash Nagpal, Senior Vice President Projects, Trinity, said there is a strong demand for ultra-premium homes.

Housing sales have risen sharply during the post-COVID pandemic.

According to PropEquity data, housing sales in Delhi-NCR rose 10 per cent to 11,221 units in January-March 2025 from 10,235 units in the year-ago period.

 

