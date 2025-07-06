Sunday, July 06, 2025 | 02:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SOTC Travel targets double-digit growth for FY26, to focus on expansion

SOTC Travel MD & CEO shared the company's vision for expansion and travel trends, including a strong rise in pilgrimage tourism with the onset of the Shravan season, particularly for the 12 Jyotirling

The company's expansion strategy is both broad and focused, enabling it to tap into emerging travel demand across demographics and geographies. (Representative Picture)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

SOTC Travel is targeting double-digit growth for the current financial year ending March, with a strong focus on expansion across regional India, the company's Managing Director & CEO Vishal Suri said.

In an interview to PTI, he shared the company's vision for expansion and travel trends, including a strong rise in pilgrimage tourism with the onset of the Shravan season, particularly for the 12 Jyotirlingas.

"We are targeting healthy double-digit growth for FY25-26. Regional India is a key focus area for us. We are not only widening our reach across the country but also deepening our presence in existing markets, based on the need and potential we see," Suri told PTI.

 

He observed that the company's expansion strategy is both broad and focused, enabling it to tap into emerging travel demand across demographics and geographies.

"We are committed to strengthening our omnichannel strategy with focused expansion across both digital and physical touchpoints. We're actively investing in strategic partnerships, tech integrations, and service enhancements to enhance customer engagement in these high-growth markets," Suri said.

The SOTC Travel MD & CEO also shared insights on the travel preferences of Indians.

"At SOTC, we've observed a strong rise in pilgrimage tourism with the onset of the Shravan season, particularly to the 12 Jyotirlingas across IndiaCruises and seacations, both domestic and international (Singapore, Malaysia, Middle East) -- are performing well, especially among couples, millennials, and young professionals capitalizing on long weekends," Suri stated.

Another notable trend is the surge in wellness tourism, he pointed out, adding that destinations like Kerala, Goa, Gokarna, and Rishikesh are witnessing demand for certified retreats offering rejuvenation, yoga, Ayurveda, and holistic healing experiences.

SOTC Travel Limited is a step-down subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Group; held through its Indian listed subsidiary Thomas Cook (India) Limited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 06 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

