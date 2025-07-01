Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 12:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / Housing.com parent company REA India appoints Praveen Sharma as CEO

Housing.com parent company REA India appoints Praveen Sharma as CEO

Sharma had earlier worked in Paytm and Google. He has an experience of 25 years in senior management roles across technology, digital, media and advertising in India and Asia Pacific

Realty, Real Estate

Praveen will join REA India in July at its headquarters in Gurugram, India, working closely with Dhruv Agarwala, current CEO of REA India, to ensure a smooth leadership transition (Representative Image: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

REA India, which owns Housing.com and PropTiger, has appointed Praveen Sharma as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Sharma had earlier worked in Paytm and Google.

On April 3, Dhruv Agarwala resigned as CEO of REA India to pursue his own entrepreneurial journey.

In a statement on Tuesday, Australia's REA Group said "Praveen Sharma has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of REA India and will join REA Group's Executive Leadership Team."  Sharma has an experience of 25 years in senior management roles across technology, digital, media and advertising in India and Asia Pacific.

Most recently, Praveen was with Paytm, where he built and ran several different businesses including ads, online payments and commerce services.

 

Also Read

Dhruv Agarwala

Dhruv Agarwala resigns as CEO of REA India that owns Housing.com, PropTiger

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Housing Price Index in NCR rises 17 points in Dec on high demand: Report

Doctors, medical education

How medical education in India is pricing out future doctors and talent

market, stock trading, trading

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat; PSB, pharma, metal stocks face heavy selling; SMIDs slip

Jony Ive, Sam Altman, io, OpenAI

Jony Ive and OpenAI's first AI gadget could be a pen-like device: Report

Prior to Paytm, Praveen spent nine years with Google, including as Regional Director Performance media-APAC, where he was responsible for Performance ad-products across the region.

REA Group Chief Executive Officer Owen Wilson noted that Sharma's depth of experience in digital businesses across the region will add significant value to REA India.

"Praveen has a successful track record delivering results, building and leading high performing teams and growing product and technology capabilities. I look forward to his contributions as he leads REA India in its next phase of growth."  Commenting on his appointment, Sharma said: "I am thrilled to be joining REA India at such an exciting time and leading the team will be a privilege. The opportunities ahead in the dynamic Indian proptech market are significant and I believe REA India is strongly positioned to deliver."  Praveen will join REA India in July at its headquarters in Gurugram, India, working closely with Dhruv Agarwala, current CEO of REA India, to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

In 2011, Agarwala co-founded proptech firm Elara Technologies which owned PropTiger, one of the leading housing brokerage firms in the country.

Later in 2017, he acquired Housing.com from Softbank and others.

Australia's proptech major REA Group acquired Elara Technologies in 2020 and took control of Housing.com and PropTiger.

More From This Section

Ganesh Mani, chief operating officer of Ashok Leyland, will take additional charge as the chief executive officer of Switch Automotive Mobility (Switch India) with effect from September 1.

Ganesh Mani to take charge as Switch India CEO, effective September 1

Saurav Goyal, Senior Vice President & head of Driver and Delivery Organisation, Swiggy

Swiggy names Saurav Goyal SVP to head Driver and Delivery Organisation

Bata India, shoemaker, Bata

Bata Group names Panos Mytaros global CEO, replacing Sandeep Kataria

Bata Global CEO Sandeep Kataria

Sandeep Kataria, first Indian global CEO of Bata, steps down after 5 years

PremiumUnder Sunjay's leadership, Sona Comstar evolved into a global auto-tech powerhouse. The Gurugram-based company currently has 12 manufacturing facilities with over 6,300 employees across India, China, Mexico, Serbia, and the US, with its revenues touc

Sunjay Kapur obit: Polo enthusiast who galvanised Sona Comstar's fortunes

Topics : Housing.com Realty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon