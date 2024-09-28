Business Standard
REC raises $500 million via green bond to support renewable energy projects

Barclays, DBS, HSBC, Mizuho, MUFG, and Standard Chartered Bank are the joint bookrunners for the issue, the statement said

Photo: REC Limited

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sep 28 2024

State-owned REC Ltd on Saturday said it has raised $500 million through green dollar bonds to support various renewable energy projects.

The 5-year note has a coupon rate of 4.75 per cent per annum to be paid semi-annually and the maturity date of September 27, 2029. This is the first US dollar bond issuance from an Indian public sector enterprise in 2024, REC said in a statement.

The latest fund raise was part of $10 billion global medium-term programme of the company.

The proceeds will be used to finance eligible green projects, in accordance with REC's Green Finance Framework as per green bond principles of Climate Bond Initiative, London and RBI's ECB guidelines, with a second-party opinion from Sustainable Fitch, it said.

 

"The overwhelming demand for our green bonds, amidst a challenging global financial environment, reflects the established standing of India as a key player in the green finance market," said Vivek Kumar Dewangan, CMD of REC Ltd.

The notes will be rated Baa3/BBB (Moody's/Fitch) and will be listed on Global Securities Market of India International Exchange (India INX) and NSE IFSC in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

REC's loan book stands at Rs 5.30 lakh crore and net worth at Rs 72,351 crore as on June 30, 2024.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 28 2024

