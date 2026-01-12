Reliance says battery-making plans remain on track, denies pause report

Reliance Industries on Monday said its plans for creating a battery storage manufacturing ecosystem remain on track, reported Reuters. The clarification comes in response to a Bloomberg news report stating that the energy-to-telecom conglomerate has paused plans to make lithium-ion battery cells in India after failing to secure Chinese technology.

"Reliance Industries strongly and categorically affirms that there has been no change in our plans for creating a world leading battery storage manufacturing ecosystem from Cell to containerised energy storage system (ESS) and that they are progressing well in line with our target timelines," a Reliance spokesperson told Reuters.

Bloomberg reported that Reliance had been in discussions with a Chinese lithium iron phosphate supplier, Xiamen Hithium Energy Storage Technology Co, to license cell technology. However, the discussions didn't materialise as the Chinese company pulled out from the proposed partnership following Beijing’s curbs on overseas technology transfers in key sectors.

In October, China tightened export controls on clean-energy components, making it harder for Indian firms dependent on Chinese supplies to expand. Following the curbs, the report said that the company shifted its focus to assembling battery energy storage systems for its own renewable power projects.

The cell manufacturing and battery storage ecosystem forms a key part of Reliance’s transition from fossil fuels to clean energy. While most of the company’s revenue still comes from oil refining and consumer businesses, chairman Mukesh Ambani said in August 2025 that Reliance’s battery gigafactory will commence operations in 2026. This facility is one of four gigafactories announced in 2021 under a $10-billion investment plan to move the group away from its fossil-fuel roots, the report added.

Shares of Reliance Industries were trading at ₹1,478.05 apiece at 2 pm on Monday on the BSE, following the clarification.