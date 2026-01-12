Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints Anup Kumar Saha as whole-time director

Anup Kumar Saha, who was previously with Bajaj Finance, has been appointed as the whole-time director at Kotak Mahindra Bank, effective January 12, the bank announced on Monday.

The appointment is subject to regulatory approvals.

Saha will oversee consumer banking, marketing, and data analytics functions, reinforcing Kotak’s leadership depth and driving customer-centric transformation, digital innovation, and data-led strategies, the bank said in a release.

“I look forward to working with the leadership team to build on this strong foundation, drive innovation, deepen customer relationships, and create value for all stakeholders,” Saha said.

Ashok Vaswani, MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, said the appointment underscores Kotak’s commitment to building a market-leading financial services business and a strong bench of experienced leaders.

“His extensive understanding of retail finance, data-driven growth, and innovation will help us accelerate our strategy and deliver even greater value to our customers,” Vaswani said.

Saha most recently served as the managing director (MD) at Bajaj Finance, where, over eight years, he played a pivotal role in transforming the company into one of India’s leading and most profitable NBFCs in consumer finance.

Saha succeeded Rajeev Jain as MD of Bajaj Finance on April 1, 2025. Four months into the job, he resigned from the position citing personal reasons. His term was supposed to end in March 2028.

At Bajaj Finance, Saha led business transformation, digital innovation, and customer-focused strategies, expanding the customer base to 100 million and diversifying the product portfolio.

Previously, Saha spent 14 years at ICICI Bank in senior leadership roles, building deep expertise in consumer and retail banking, data analytics, and digital transformation.

