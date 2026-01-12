Anarock enters project management services vertical, hires 550 people

Property consultant Anarock on Monday said it has entered into project management and engineering services (PMES) to diversify its business and has hired around 550 people to cater to its clients.

Mumbai-based Anarock Group, which clocked a total income of Rs 755 crore last fiscal, is expecting a revenue of Rs 125 crore from the PMES business during the 2026-27 fiscal.

"We have entered into the PMES business as part of our strategy to diversify our offerings and to become a one-stop real estate solution provider," Anarkck Chairman Anuj Puri told PTI.

He said the company has hired around 550 employees to service its clients.

Puri said the company has already secured many contracts with an estimated consultancy fees of around Rs 80 crore.

"We are expecting around Rs 125 crore revenue next fiscal from the PMES business," Puri said.

According to sources, Anarock has hired around 350 employees, including many senior leaders, from a global property consulting firm.

In a statement, Anarock said the PMES vertical has already secured 42 active clients.

Anarock said its new vertical seeks to address the explosive demand for professional, tech-enabled project delivery in India's booming real estate market.

"We have launched PMES because our clients want the Anarock trademark for accountability and transparency in building their projects, not just selling them," Puri said.

"By integrating best-in-class technology, rigorous processes, and senior talent, we are delivering the on-time, on-budget promise that modern real estate demands," he added.

India's Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) market is estimated at USD 69.28 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 105.96 billion by 2030.

The construction management services account for 57 per cent of EPCM revenues.

The residential EPCM segment is growing at an 11.56 per cent CAGR, driven by robust housing demand and government initiatives such as PMAY and RERA reforms.

The new vertical offers project & construction management services; turnkey and design - build solutions, and project advisory services - for base-build and fit-out projects.

Anarock, established in April 2017, raised Rs 200 crore a few years back from 360 One Asset Management Ltd to fund its overall business growth organically and inorganically.

The company is mainly into housing brokerage and leasing of commercial (office, retail, hospitality and warehousing) assets. It also has a marketplace for flexible workspaces and runs a mobile app for society management.