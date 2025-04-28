RIL adds ₹ 1 trillion to investor wealth as stock rallies 6% post Q4 show

Reliance Industries (RIL) share price today
Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) have moved higher by nearly 6 per cent, hitting six-month high of ₹ 1,374.90 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after the company reported a better-than-expected March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25) results.
The stock is trading at its highest level since October 22, 2024 (adjusted to bonus issue). On October 28, 2024, RIL turned ex-bonus in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. one bonus share for every share held in the company as on record date.
At 01:58 PM; RIL shares
were trading 5.5 per cent higher at ₹ 1,371.60, as compared to 1.3 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex
. The average trading volumes on the counter jumped 1.5 times, with 25.24 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.
RIL adds ₹ 1 trillion to investor wealth
A sharp rally in stock price has seen RIL adding ₹ 1 trillion to investor wealth. RIL’s market capitalisation (market cap) touched ₹ 18.60 trillion in intra-day trade today, adding ₹ 1.01 trillion market cap in investor wealth. The company’s market cap stood at ₹ 17.59 trillion on Friday, April 25, 2025, the BSE data shows.
Better-than-expected Q4 results
The Mukesh Ambani-led oil-retail-telecom conglomerate - RIL - reported a 2.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit
at ₹ 19,407 crore for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25); backed by a 10.5 per cent YoY growth in revenue at ₹ 2,61,388 crore.
The performance was driven by its consumer-facing business (retail and telecom), but its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) division remained under pressure. The company also said it had become the first Indian corporate entity to post a net-worth exceeding ₹10 trillion.
RIL numbers were much higher compared to Bloomberg analysts' poll expectations. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the company's net profit was up 4.7 per cent, and income up 8.9 per cent. CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS
Brokerage view – BNP Paribas India
RIL’s Q4FY25 operating profit was in line with the brokerage firm’s estimates. Its consumer business (Jio and retail) reported strong results while its largest division (O2C) continued to face headwinds due to lower refining margins and increased capacities. FY25 has been a year of consolidation for RIL with low single-digit growth in operating profit and earnings but analysts at brokerage house expect a recovery in FY26.
“We see the continued ramp up of its consumer ventures (telecom, retail, media) and commissioning of its new energy projects as the growth drivers for RIL while the O2C outlook remains uncertain. Changes to our estimates are not material. Our SoTP based target price rises by 1 per cent to ₹ 1,685,” BNP Paribas India said in the result update. ALSO READ: Can RIL stock hit ₹ 2,000-mark post Q4 results in 12 months? Trading view
Brokerage view – ICICI Securities
The key positive is that 5G adoption is progressing well with 191 million (vs. 170 million in Q3) subscribers (~39 per cent of the overall base) already migrated and 45 per cent of the overall data being consumed on 5G. The company continues to see 5G as medium to long term enabler of higher data usage and APRU (Average Revenue per User) driver along with its effort on home broadband wherein it added 1.5 million subscribers in the quarter through acceleration of JioAirFiber. Total fixed subscriber base stood at ~18.5 million including ~5.6 million from JioAirFiber. Going ahead, any development on IPO timing as well as valuations to be a key monitorable along with industry move on further tariff hike in FY26.
Brokerage view – JM Financial Institutional Securities
The brokerage firm reiterates BUY (target price of ₹ 1,580) as expected net debt to decline gradually, and also because RIL has industry leading capabilities across businesses to drive robust 15-20 per cent EPS CAGR over the next 3-5 years, particularly driven by both consumer businesses. Clarity on the potential timeline and valuation of Jio’s listing could be a possible near- to medium-term trigger.
About Reliance Industries
RIL is engaged in activities spanning across hydrocarbon exploration and production, Oil to Chemicals (O2C), Retail and Digital Services.
The O2C business portfolio spans transportation fuels, polymers and elastomers, intermediates, and polyesters. The O2C business includes world-class assets comprising refineries and petrochemical units that are deeply and uniquely integrated across sites along with logistics and supply chain infrastructure.
The RIL O2C business includes a 51 per cent equity interest in a fuel-retailing JV with bp – Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML) – operating under the brand name Jio-bp, and a 74.9 per cent equity interest in Reliance Sibur Elastomers Private Limited (RSEPL).
Reliance Retail, India’s largest retailer, operates an integrated network of stores and digital commerce platforms, catering to diverse consumer needs across electronics, fashion, grocery and connectivity consumption baskets. Reliance Jio is redefining India’s digital landscape by building robust infrastructure for affordable connectivity and services.