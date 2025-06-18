Annual tech spend of utilities sector to reach ₹32,500 cr by 2027

Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) is emerging as the preferred connectivity choice for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), supported by a projected rise in India’s utilities sector technology spend to ₹32,500 crore by 2027, according to a white paper released by data and market intelligence major IDC and backed by Airtel Business. The sector’s spending has been rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7 per cent since 2022, when it stood at ₹14,500 crore.
This surge in investment underscores the sector’s commitment to digitalisation, seen as crucial to tackling persistent high aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses and operational inefficiencies. While India’s AT&C losses fell to 15.4 per cent in FY23, this remains nearly double the global average of 8–9 per cent, the paper noted. The government’s Smart Meter National Programme (SMNP) aims to reduce AT&C losses to 12–15 per cent by 2025.
This target is based on replacing 250 million conventional electricity meters with AMI systems to improve the financial and operational performance of power distribution companies. However, while over 222.4 million meters have been sanctioned for conversion under the National Smart Grid Mission (NSGM), only 20.85 million — around 9 per cent — had been converted as of February, the paper highlighted.
The Internet of Things (IoT) refers to a network of physical objects embedded with sensors, software, and other technologies that enable them to connect and exchange data with other devices and systems over the internet. These devices range from everyday household items such as Wi-Fi routers, smartwatches, and Bluetooth devices to smart fridges, LED lighting, RFID tags, and sophisticated industrial equipment.
NB-IoT, a cellular-based connectivity technology, offers wide coverage and low power consumption, making it ideal for large-scale smart metering deployments. Cellular connections (including NB-IoT) in the utilities segment are expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.6 per cent during the 2023–2027 period.
With a broad portfolio of IoT offerings, Airtel Business provides a scalable foundation for connected devices, including connectivity options such as NB-IoT, 5G, 4G, and 2G, along with applications like head-end systems, meter data management, and prepaid billing hosted on Airtel Cloud. In partnership with Airtel, Secure Meters has successfully deployed 1.7 million NB-IoT smart meters across Bihar. Airtel's IoTHub serves as a central platform for managing IoT deployments, enabling meter life-cycle management, data visualisation, and analytics.
In 2023, Airtel became the first Information and Communications Technology (ICT) service provider in India to connect over 20 million devices through its IoT solutions. In the smart utilities domain, Airtel offers solutions that go beyond connectivity—supporting AMI service providers with end-to-end system uptime tracking and custom-built tools to assess the feasibility of large-scale deployments. The company has pitched these integrated solutions to utilities across the country.