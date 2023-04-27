close

Reliance Consumer, udaan partners for distribution of Campa beverages

B2B e-commerce company udaan on Thursday said it has entered into a partnership with Reliance Consumer Products for pan-India distribution of beverage brand Campa's range of products

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Campa Cola

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 4:38 PM IST
B2B e-commerce company udaan on Thursday said it has entered into a partnership with Reliance Consumer Products for pan-India distribution of beverage brand Campa's range of products.

RCPL's (Reliance Consumer Products Ltd) range of Campa beverages will be initially available in over 50,000 retailers and kirana stores, which will gradually expand to over 1 lakh retailers and kirana stores in the next two months, udaan said.

"We believe that the large retailer base combined with a cost-effective distribution network places udaan in a unique position to serve the needs of RCPL for deeper market penetration for the 'Campa' range across Bharat," udaan's Head for FMCG Business Vinay Shrivastava said.

Under this partnership, RCPL has made available three new Campa flavours -- Cola, Orange, and Clear Lime -- under various consumption ranges and price points.

"To create awareness about the availability of the Campa range on the platform, udaan will work on various retailer promotions to drive expansion and increase the buyer base on the platform," the unicorn startup said.

The company has launched 'Project Vistaar' to expand the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and food category by tapping into the rural area. udaan claims to be reaching every rural market up to a population of 3,000 under the project which is currently being implemented in rural Uttar Pradesh.

"The company aims to expand its reach to over 10,000 towns and villages in the next 10-12 months," udaan said.

In 2022, udaan said that it has shipped over 1.5 lakh tonnes of FMCG products with a large volume of orders for these products coming from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana.

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 5:24 PM IST

