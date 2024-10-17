Reliance partners with UK's Mothercare to strengthen presence in South Asia

Business Standard
Reliance Brands, a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd, acquired a 51 per cent stake in the JV that owns the Mothercare brand and related intellectual property

Mothercare said on Thursday it also secured new debt facilities of 8 million pounds.

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 11:13 PM IST

Mothercare formed a joint venture with Reliance Brands Holding UK, strengthening its presence in the South Asian region, and said it refinanced its existing debt facilities with Gordon Brothers.

Reliance Brands, a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd, acquired a 51 per cent stake in the JV that owns the Mothercare brand and related intellectual property in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Bangladesh for 16 million pounds ($21 million), with Mothercare retaining the remaining 49 per cent.

Earlier in September, Reliance partnered with Israeli innerwear maker Delta Galil as part of its expansion in India's apparel market, aiming to double its retail business within the next three to four years.

 

Mothercare said on Thursday it also secured new debt facilities of 8 million pounds, helping the London-listed company reduce its debt.

"Reduction in the required facility size, funded by the formation of the joint venture, and the resulting significantly reduced cash interest cost, greatly improves our flexibility for FY25 and beyond," Clive Whiley, chairman of Mothercare, said in a statement.

 


First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 11:12 PM IST

