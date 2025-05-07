Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 10:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Reliance Power allots shares worth Rs 348 cr to Reliance Infra, Basera

Reliance Power allots shares worth Rs 348 cr to Reliance Infra, Basera

Reliance Power has allotted 10.55 crore shares to Reliance Infra and Basera Home Finance after early warrant conversion, boosting its clean energy expansion

Reliance Power

Reliance Power said the proceeds would help bolster its growth trajectory in green energy initiatives. (File photo)

Jaden Mathew Paul
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 10:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Power has allotted 10.55 crore equity shares worth Rs 348.15 crore to its promoter Reliance Infrastructure and public investor Basera Home Finance, following an accelerated conversion of warrants issued in October 2024.
 
The shares were allotted at Rs 33 apiece, including a premium of Rs 23 per share, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.
 
The capital infusion stems from the conversion of a portion of the Rs 1,525-crore preferential issue of 46.20 crore warrants, previously approved under SEBI regulations.
 
Reliance Infrastructure, part of the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group and the controlling shareholder of Reliance Power, received 9.55 crore shares. Basera Home Finance was allotted 1 crore shares.
 
 
The conversion required full payment of the remaining 75 per cent of the subscription amount, which was originally due within 18 months of the issue.

Also Read

Reliance Power

Reliance Power raises ₹348 crore via preferential share allotment

Reliance Power

Reliance Power to invest Rs 10K cr for Asia's largest solar-BESS unit

Reliance Power

Reliance Power Q3FY25 results: Firm records Rs 41.95 crore net profit

Reliance Power

Reliance Power share price surges 9.5% on turning profitable in Q3

Reliance Power

Reliance Power back in the black: Reports Rs 42 cr net profit in Q3

 
The company said the proceeds would help bolster its growth trajectory in green energy initiatives.
 
“Reliance Power maintains a zero-bank debt position, ensuring a strong, unleveraged balance sheet. This enhances financial flexibility and supports sustainable growth, positioning the company to capitalise on future opportunities and drive long-term value creation,” it said.
 
The company has been restructuring its operations and capital structure in recent quarters to focus on clean energy projects while reducing legacy debt burdens.
 
Reliance Power has an operating portfolio of 5,305 megawatts, including 3,960 megawatts from Sasan Power, the world’s largest integrated coal-based power plant.
 
The company’s shares closed at Rs 39.11, up 2.22 per cent, while the benchmark Sensex ended at 80,746.78 points, up 0.13 per cent.

More From This Section

Dabur India

Dabur to drop weak products, targets double-digit growth by FY28

BluSmart funding news, BluSmart revival plans, climate funds investing in BluSmart, BluSmart electric mobility investment, BluSmart Eversource Capital deal, BluSmart distress funding, BluSmart EV ride hailing, clean energy investment India, BluSmart

Delhi HC bars Gensol & BluSmart from transferring or selling over 220 EVs

United Breweries kingfisher

United Breweries profit up 19.8% at Rs 97.7 cr, revenue down at Rs 4,427 cr

Reliance Jio

Jio adds 2.1 mn mobile users in March; Airtel gains 1.2 mn: Trai data

Gensol Engineering

SAT denies interim relief to Gensol in Sebi fraud case, reply due in 2 wks

Topics : Reliance Power clean energy Anil Ambani renewable energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 10:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVECol Sophia QureshiCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayWest Bengal 12th Toppers ListBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon