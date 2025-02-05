Business Standard

Reliance Power Q3FY25 results: Firm records Rs 41.95 crore net profit

The company stated that it reduced the debt-to-equity ratio from 1.61:1 in FY24 to 0.86:1 in Q3FY25

Jaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 11:05 PM IST

Reliance Power recorded a consolidated net profit (attributable to the owners of the company) due to an increase in other income and reduced expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 (Q3FY25).
 
The energy company’s net profit was recorded at Rs 41.95 crore for Q3FY25.
 
Revenue from operations fell 4.6 per cent to Rs 1,852 crore for Q3FY25, compared with Rs 1,943 crore in the corresponding period last year.
 
Expenses decreased by 33 per cent to Rs 2,109.56 crore for Q3FY25, compared with Rs 3,167.49 crore in the previous year.
 
Reliance Power’s auditors highlighted material uncertainty regarding the financial position of a subsidiary, Rajasthan Sun Technique Energy (RSTEPL), which has defaulted on debt repayments and incurred sustained losses. The management has maintained that the entity’s accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis, citing ongoing discussions with lenders for debt resolution. The company is also pursuing regulatory compensation related to foreign exchange rate variations and direct normal irradiance (DNI) changes.
 

“The group is confident of meeting its liabilities in the ordinary course of business and through time-bound monetisation of gas-based power plants and other assets of the subsidiaries. Accordingly, the consolidated unaudited financial results of the group have been prepared on a going concern basis,” said the auditor’s note.
 
Additionally, auditors noted that Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd (VIPL) ceased to be a subsidiary of Reliance Power following the enforcement of pledged shares by lenders in September 2024. The deconsolidation resulted in a one-time gain of Rs 3,23,042 lakh, being recorded as an exceptional item.
 
The company stated that it reduced the debt-to-equity ratio from 1.61:1 in FY24 to 0.86:1 in Q3FY25.
 
Reliance Power’s shares closed at Rs 39.89 per share, down 0.05 per cent, while the benchmark Sensex was lower by 0.40 per cent at 78,271.28 points.

Topics : Reliance Power energy sector Q3 results

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 11:05 PM IST

