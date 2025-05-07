Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 08:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Jio adds 2.1 mn mobile users in March; Airtel gains 1.2 mn: Trai data

Jio adds 2.1 mn mobile users in March; Airtel gains 1.2 mn: Trai data

Total wireless (mobile+5G-FWA) subscribers increased from 1,160.33 million at the end of February-25 to 1,163.76 million at the end of March-25

Reliance Jio

The urban mobile subscriptions fell 0.26 per cent while rural wireless count was up 0.92 per cent. | Representational

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Jio cemented its lead in Indian telecom market adding 2.1 million wireless subscribers in March, while Bharti Airtel's monthly gains were at 1.2 million users, according to data released by telecom regulator Trai on Wednesday.

Vodafone Idea lost 541,000 mobile users from its network, and its subscriber base shrunk to 205.3 million users.

As per the data, Jio's addition of 2.1 million wireless users during the month pushed up its subscriber count to 469.7 million.

For Bharti Airtel, the mobile base expanded to 389.8 million, with addition of 1.25 million users in March.

"Total wireless (mobile+5G-FWA) subscribers increased from 1,160.33 million at the end of February-25 to 1,163.76 million at the end of March-25, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.28 per cent. Total wireless subscription in urban areas decreased from 634 million on February-25 to 632.57 million on March-25 and the subscription in rural areas increased from 526.33 million to 531.18 million during the same period," Trai said in its monthly subscriber data report.

 

Also Read

Uday Shankar, Vice-Chairperson, JioStar

JioStar to spend Rs 33,000 crore on content in FY26: Uday Shankar

PremiumReliance Jio

Jio-Facebook deal: SAT nixes Reliance Industries plea against Sebi penalty

Mukesh Ambani, Ambani

World's stage is shifting and India is in the frame: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Limited

RIL adds ₹ 1 trillion to investor wealth as stock rallies 6% post Q4 show

Reliance Jio

Q4 results: Telecom tariff hike rings in 26% jump in Jio Platforms profit

The urban mobile subscriptions fell 0.26 per cent while rural wireless count was up 0.92 per cent.

"Wireline subscribers increased from 36.91 million at the end of February-25 to 37.04 million at the end of March-25," Trai release said pegging the monthly rate of growth at 0.37 per cent.

The overall wireline tele-density in India remained same at 2.62 per cent at the end of March 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BluSmart funding news, BluSmart revival plans, climate funds investing in BluSmart, BluSmart electric mobility investment, BluSmart Eversource Capital deal, BluSmart distress funding, BluSmart EV ride hailing, clean energy investment India, BluSmart

Delhi HC bars Gensol & BluSmart from transferring or selling over 220 EVs

Dabur India

Dabur to drop weak products, targets double-digit growth by FY28

Gensol Engineering

SAT denies interim relief to Gensol in Sebi fraud case, reply due in 2 wks

OTT, TELEVISION, IPL, NETFLIX, JIOHOTSTAR

Samsung TV sales cross Rs 10k cr in 2024, aims double-digit growth this yr

PremiumPaytm

Fintech giant Paytm set to go slow on hiring replacements for exiting staff

Topics : Reliance Jio Bharti Airtel Trai on free data

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVECol Sophia QureshiCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayWest Bengal 12th Toppers ListBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon