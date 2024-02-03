Sensex (    %)
                        
Reliance Power Q3 results: Net loss rises to Rs 1,136.7 cr on high expenses

It had posted a net loss of Rs 291.54 crore during the October-December period of preceding 2022-23 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing

Reliance Power Ltd on Saturday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 1,136.75 crore during the quarter ended December 2023, due to increased expenses.
It had posted a net loss of Rs 291.54 crore during the October-December period of preceding 2022-23 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.
The company's total income increased marginally to Rs 2,001.54 crore in the reporting quarter compared to Rs 1,936.29 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The company's expenses surged to Rs 3,179.08 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,126.33 crore a year ago.
Reliance Power is the country's leading private sector power generation and coal resources company.

