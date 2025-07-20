Kalpataru registers 41% growth in pre-sales to ₹4,531 crore in FY25

Real estate firm Kalpataru Ltd announced on Sunday that it has registered a 41 per cent growth in its pre-sales to ₹4,531 crore in FY25, driven by higher demand for residential properties.
The company has recently launched its initial public offering (IPO) that ended with 2.26 times subscription.
Kalpataru Ltd raised ₹1,590 crore in equity through the IPO in June 2025. Of this, ₹1,192.5 crore has been utilised for debt repayment to date, in line with the objects of the issue. As a result, the net debt-to-equity ratio has further improved, the presentation said.
“For the full FY25, pre-sales were at ₹4,531 crore, up 41 per cent year-on-year (YoY),” Kalpataru Ltd said in a presentation to analysts and investors.
In FY24, the company sold properties worth ₹3,202 crore. In the last fiscal, the company launched seven new projects, totalling 6.5 million square feet of saleable area.
Kalpataru Ltd signed development agreements for two new society redevelopment projects with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹2,100 crore.
During the entire FY25, Kalpataru Ltd posted a net profit of ₹21.62 crore against a loss of ₹94.98 crore in the preceding year.
Total income increased to ₹2,331.59 crore last fiscal from ₹2,039.93 crore in FY24.
The company’s net debt stood at ₹9,310 crore at the end of March this year, down by ₹673 crore compared to March 2024.
Kalpataru Ltd has completed 77 real estate projects (18.4 million sq ft). It has 35 ongoing, forthcoming, and planned projects with a developable area of 47.3 million square feet.
The company has a significant presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune markets.
[With inputs from PTI]