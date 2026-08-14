Reliance, Rolls-Royce to develop indigenous combat engine for AMCA together

Reliance Industries and Rolls-Royce on Friday said they intend to jointly develop a sovereign combat engine for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme, marking a bid by India's largest private-sector company and Britain's storied aero-engine maker to build indigenous fighter-jet propulsion capability in the country.

The two companies, in a joint statement, said they would explore forming a dedicated Aerospace Gas Turbine Complex in India, envisioned as a centre of excellence for power and propulsion technology, covering design, development, manufacturing, testing, production and through-life support of combat engines.

The proposed partnership would combine Britain's storied aero-engine maker's technology and expertise with Reliance's technology, manufacturing and execution capabilities to develop the AMCA engine in India.

The announcement frames the tie-up as advancing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for the country's defence sector to produce an indigenous engine to power its fighter jet programme, part of the broader "Atmanirbhar Bharat", or self-reliant India, initiative.

"India's strategic autonomy requires sovereign capability in critical technologies," Anant Ambani, executive director of Reliance Industries, said in the statement.

He said the partnership would combine Rolls-Royce's propulsion expertise with Reliance's "technology, manufacturing, scale and execution capabilities" to build an aero-engine ecosystem in India that could become "self-reliant and, over time, globally competitive".

Rolls-Royce Chief Executive Officer Tufan Erginbilgic said the alliance brings together "our century-long heritage in advanced engineering and proven engine expertise" with Reliance's standing in Indian industry, calling it "a major milestone towards building a robust, self-reliant aerospace ecosystem in the country".

The companies said the venture could also open the door to broader collaboration in defence, civil aerospace and new power and propulsion systems, beyond the AMCA engine itself.

The AMCA is India's indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter programme; developing a domestically produced engine for it has been a longstanding goal of the country's defence establishment, which currently relies on foreign suppliers for fighter engines.

The strategic intent announcement does not itself constitute a signed joint venture or contract; the companies described it as a step toward exploring the formation of the proposed gas turbine complex.

Reliance, led by chairman Mukesh Ambani, is India's largest private-sector company by revenue, with businesses spanning oil-to-chemicals, retail, digital services and media.

Rolls-Royce, listed in London, has operations in 47 countries and serves customers, including airlines, aircraft lessors, armed forces, navies, and marine and industrial clients.

Neither company disclosed financial terms, a timeline, or details of ownership structure for the proposed gas turbine complex.

The proposed Aerospace Gas Turbine Complex would aim to develop end-to-end capabilities in India spanning design, development, manufacturing, testing, production and through-life support, the companies said.

The partnership could also open opportunities for wider collaboration across defence, civil aerospace and new power and propulsion systems, they said.