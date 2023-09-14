Reliance Industries to temporarily shut some Jamnagar units for maintenance

India's Reliance Industries said on Thursday that it plans to temporarily shut three units at its plant in Jamnagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat for planned maintenance and inspection activities.



The oil-to-telecom conglomerate owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani is the operator of the world's biggest refining complex which houses two plants with a combined capacity of about 1.4 million barrels per day.



Reliance will temporarily shut a crude distillation unit and delayed coking in SEZ refinery, fluidized catalytic cracker in DTA refinery and a refinery off gas cracker, the company said in a statement to the stock exchanges. The maintenance of these units lasting between four-to-seven-weeks will begin from mid-September.



The company added that all other units of the Jamnagar facility will operate normally during the maintenance period.

Reuters had reported in August that the company planned to shut some units for maintenance in September-October at the Jamnagar complex citing sources.



While Reliance said that it does not expect any material impact on overall operations of Jamnagar complex, trade sources told Reuters last month that the shutdown of units would curtail the company's crude imports and may push up gasoline margins.