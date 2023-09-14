Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.08%)
67519.00 + 52.01
Nifty (0.16%)
20103.10 + 33.10
Nifty Smallcap (1.18%)
5836.25 + 68.30
Nifty Midcap (1.17%)
40716.05 + 470.95
Nifty Bank (0.20%)
46000.85 + 91.40
Heatmap

COAI DG makes case for profit-sharing, says OTT using 5G without paying

Cellular Operators Association of India Director General S P Kochhar on Thursday made a case for sharing profit between OTT players and telecom companies for using 5G networks

5G network

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 11:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Cellular Operators Association of India Director General S P Kochhar on Thursday made a case for sharing profit between OTT players and telecom companies for using 5G networks.
"While telcos carry their traffic of voice and data, majority of the use of these networks is done by OTT players who load these networks with massive amounts of data which they carry to the end users.
"They get it from content providers, put it on their platform and deliver it to the end users without paying anything to the network providers who have created the network for them to roll on," Kochhar said.
OTT players, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, SonyLIV have significant user base in India.
He said over-the-top platforms benefit from the roll-out of advanced technologies like 5G.
"It is like building a house and staying in one floor and other floors are given out on rent which are used by the tenant for commercial purposes but he doesn't pay the rent.

Also Read

All OTTs using telco data should pay fair share charge, says COAI

Govt should scrap anti-tobacco warning rules for OTTs: Prahlad Kakkar

Telcom firms being mindful of service quality in 5G rollout, says COAI

Delicensing 6 Ghz band to hamper 5G, 6G roll out in India, incur loss: COAI

COAI bats for industrial electricity tariff rates for telecom infra

Yatra Online mobilises Rs 348 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group aims to mobilise sustainable finance

Cognizant liable to pay dividend distribution tax on shares buyback: ITAT

Axis Finance moves NCLAT against NCLT order approving Zee-Sony merger

FSSAI introduces Hindi version of FoSCoS portal to enhance user experience

"This is very silly. If I have built something and I give it out on rent, I expect some value to come out of it. I'm not saying that the entire amount of profit that you earn will come to me but some amount should," he pointed out.
Telcos are facing financial distress because of their huge capex that they have incurred to roll out 5G networks, he added.
"We are asking for a fair share for setting up, maintaining and running these networks," Kochhar added.
Reports suggest that India's video OTT market is expected to touch USD 12.5 billion by 2030 on the back of access to better networks, digital connectivity and smartphones.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : COAI OTT 5G network

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 11:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindi Diwas 2023Gold - Silver PriceSri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE ScoreTata Nexon | Nexon EV Facelift 2023 LaunchedZee-Sony MergerTop Headlines TodayAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehiclesTop headlines: IT companies' forex revenue, falling global debt and more

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased votersEC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and CelebrationDelhi approves BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles for inter-state carriage

Economy News

India rice production might fall by 2 mn tonnes due to dry Aug, says USDACentre slashes solar imports from China as domestic manufacturing thrives
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon