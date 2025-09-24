Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Relux Electric and Tamil Nadu Green Energy to set up EV charging points

Relux Electric and Tamil Nadu Green Energy to set up EV charging points

As part of the association, the two entities would conduct a feasibility study to identify land across Tamil Nadu for establishing the charging stations

"This initiative aligns with the vision of Tamil Nadu to expand EV infrastructure, reduce carbon emissions and promote cleaner transportation," a press release from Relux Electric Pvt Ltd said on Wednesday.

Relux Electric Pvt Ltd, an electric vehicle charging infrastructure provider, has joined hands with the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Ltd to set up about 500 EV charging stations across the State.

As part of the association, the two entities would conduct a feasibility study to identify land across Tamil Nadu for establishing the charging stations.

"This initiative aligns with the vision of Tamil Nadu to expand EV infrastructure, reduce carbon emissions and promote cleaner transportation," a press release from Relux Electric Pvt Ltd said on Wednesday.

Currently, Tamil Nadu has around 1,300 EV charging stations and it is developing a digital map to help users locate nearby charging points.

 

Relux Electric Pvt Ltd Managing Director Karthikeyan S said, "This collaboration between the State and Relux comes at the right time to accelerate EV adoption in TN."  "It will be a significant step towards transforming Tamil Nadu into an electric mobility hub, and will open up opportunities to further strengthen charging infrastructure at customer-friendly locations," he added.

Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Ltd is engaged in expanding the EV infrastructure by collaborating with municipal bodies, bus depots. It aims to deploy surplus and strategically located EV charging stations, making charging more accessible for the public.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

