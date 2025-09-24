Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Oolka raises $7 million seed funding led by Lightspeed India, Z47

Oolka raises $7 million seed funding led by Lightspeed India, Z47

AI credit management platform Oolka raises $7 million in seed funding led by Lightspeed India Partners and Z47, with plans to expand tech and product teams

startup funding investment

The company enables agentic AI to interact with users for financial decisions such as selecting the right credit card or loan recommendations. | Representative Picture

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Oolka, an agentic artificial intelligence (AI) credit management platform, has raised $7 million in seed funding led by Lightspeed India Partners and Z47.
 
The seed round also saw participation from 8i Ventures and a group of angel investors, including Vidit Aatrey, Sanjeev Barnwal, Ramakant Sharma, Abhishek Goyal, Rajesh Yabaji, Nitin Gupta, Madhusudan R, Anil Goteti and Arnav Kumar, among others.
 
The firm plans to utilise the funds to expand its technology and product teams.
 
“We are going to hire more data scientists and engineers because at the core of it, what we are building is a heavy tech product play. A lot of effort is going into orchestrating the right infrastructure to make LLMs (large language models) work to benefit the users,” said Utkrishta Kumar, founder, Oolka.
 
 
The Bengaluru-based company claims to have processed over Rs 100 crore in credit repayments with close to two million users. It added that it is on track to achieve $1 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR).

Also Read

GST Revamp, automobile manufacturer, Agriculture, GST rate cut

GST rate cut from 12% to 5% poised to brighten India's art landscapepremium

Rafael Nadal, Rafael, Nadal

Rafael Nadal warns fans about fake videos of him giving financial advice

Salman Agha

I go to Abrar whenever we are in difficult situations: PAK captain Salman

real estate

DGTR recommends 5-year anti-dumping duty on select Chinese cranes imports

H3N2 influenza Delhi NCR

Rising cases of H3N2 in Delhi-NCR spark concern: key symptoms and risks

 
The company enables agentic AI to interact with users for financial decisions such as selecting the right credit card or loan recommendations.
 
“At the back end, we work with some of the best-known LLMs in the ecosystem, from OpenAI to Gemini. Having said that, we have spent a lot of our own effort in orchestrating this construct,” Kumar said.
 
He added that the company has an in-house AI team building models and has invested in robust evaluation processes to prevent hallucinations.
 
“We have kept the construct only around credit. We have not attempted to extend it to areas beyond credit, and we have a very robust evaluation framework,” Kumar said.
 
The platform has established partnerships with financial institutions including Yes Bank, IDFC Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Muthoot Finance and InCred to strengthen its credit marketplace.
 

More From This Section

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

ONE Group launches The Clermont in Mohali, targets ₹400 cr revenue

Fundraising via QIPs gains traction in '24 market

Capri Global Capital to raise ₹65,000 crore via bonds, loans in FY26

coal india, CIL, Coal Bhawan, coal India office

CIL seeks inclusion of imported coal in proposed national exchange

Adani, Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani pledges stronger governance following Sebi clean chit

Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail

Reliance to invest ₹1,156 crore in Thoothukudi FMCG manufacturing unit

Topics : Ookla credit market artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGK Energy IPO AllotmentEpack Prefab Technologies IPOTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market Investment StrategyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon