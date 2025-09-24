ONE Group launches The Clermont in Mohali, targets ₹400 cr revenue

Delhi NCR-based realty firm ONE Group Developers on Wednesday announced the launch of its new low-rise residential project, The Clermont, in Punjab’s Mohali with a projected revenue of Rs 400 crore.
“An initial investment of Rs 100 crore is planned by the company. Further investments in project construction would be through future cash flows of the group,” people in the know told Business Standard.
With a built-up area of 4.75 lakh square feet, the project will include 27 towers with 216 units of 3BHK independent floors (stilt plus four storeys). The company said prices will start at Rs 1.60 crore.
“The company aims to deliver the project within three years as it is being constructed using modern aluminium formwork technology, which ensures superior quality, durability and timely delivery,” it added.
Commenting on the launch, Udit Jain said the launch of The Clermont marks a significant milestone in the group’s journey of shaping Mohali’s real estate landscape.
“We envision it becoming a benchmark for aspirational living in Mohali, where families can thrive in harmony with both nature and modern conveniences,” he added.
This follows ONE Group’s earlier announcement of a Rs 1,200-crore investment in residential and commercial projects over the next two years in Mohali. Jain had previously stated that Mohali is fast emerging as a preferred destination for both residential buyers and investors.
“With a sizable land bank across the city’s most strategic sectors, we are poised to introduce a new era of thoughtfully planned developments that will combine lifestyle, convenience and value,” he said in April.
The realty group already has several established projects in Mohali, including ONE Rise in Sector 99, and ONE City Hub and ONE City Hamlet in Sector 98. The Clermont project will be integrated with the developers’ ONE City Hamlet township project.
Operating across six North Indian states, ONE Group currently has 18 projects in its portfolio, of which 14 are completed and four are under construction. These include 10 residential and eight commercial projects.