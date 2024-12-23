Business Standard

ReNew inks pact with Anzen to sell 300 MW operational solar asset in Raj

Under the agreement, ReNew Private will sell 100 per cent shareholding and economic interest in ReNew Sun Waves Pvt Ltd (RSWPL), which houses a 300 MW operating solar asset to Anzen

The 300 MW SECI solar project is located in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, and has been operational for three years. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

ReNew Energy Global Plc (ReNew) on Monday said it has signed an agreement with Anzen to sell entire stake in its wholly owned subsidiary RSWPL at an enterprise value of $176 million.

Under the agreement, ReNew Private will sell 100 per cent shareholding and economic interest in ReNew Sun Waves Pvt Ltd (RSWPL), which houses a 300 MW operating solar asset to Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust (Anzen).

In a regulatory filing, ReNew said it "announces the signing of definitive agreement to sell RSWPL to Anzen. The transaction is expected to close post completion of contractual obligations and conditions precedent including receipt of lender approval".

 

The enterprise value determined under the agreement is $176 million, subject to net current assets and other such adjustments as provided in the definitive documents.

Additionally, $17 million is expected to be received as an earn-out on account of change in law proceeds pertaining to increase in basic customs duty (BCD), safeguard duty (SGD) and goods and services tax (GST), after the first payment is released by RSWPL.

The 300 MW SECI solar project is located in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, and has been operational for three years. The tariff for the 25-year power purchase agreement is Rs 2.55/unit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

